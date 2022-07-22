abrdn's Gauld weighs tilt towards value-oriented sectors amid market rotation

The manager of the £1.1bn abrdn Private Equity Opportunities is rebalancing the trust’s sector allocations from a heavy growth-oriented buyout focus towards value-focused plays, such as industrials.
The trust maintains an overweight position in growth-oriented sectors such as technology and healthcare, but as the value style continues to beat growth in the public markets, lead portfolio manager Alan Gauld has started eyeing opportunities in sectors with a value tilt. "Some of the stuff that we are looking at now and shortly due to close on have probably more of a value tilt, whereas if I look farther back, we have names like Nordic Capital, Permira or Great Hill that are much more growth focused," he told Investment Week. "We are maybe tilting a little bit more to value, thinki...
