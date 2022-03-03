Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Craig Hart

Craig Hart is an investment and client relationship manager at King and Shaxson Ethical Investing.



He joined the ethical fund management team in 2012 with a focus on the platform proposition.



Hart believes in investing in companies that are challenging and changing historic practices and making the world a better place.



He has 30 years' experience of financial markets, across several roles and joined King & Shaxson in May 2010 to assist clients with fixed income trade ideas and execution.

