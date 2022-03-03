Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Craig Hart

Craig Hart is an investment and client relationship manager at King and Shaxson Ethical Investing.

He joined the ethical fund management team in 2012 with a focus on the platform proposition.

Hart believes in investing in companies that are challenging and changing historic practices and making the world a better place.

He has 30 years' experience of financial markets, across several roles and joined King & Shaxson in May 2010 to assist clients with fixed income trade ideas and execution.

 

ESG Investment Influencers - in partnership with Fidelity International

Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.

In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.

