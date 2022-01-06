Big Interview: Ruth Handcock of Octopus Investments on B Corps and private investments

In August last year the Octopus Group announced it had received its B Corp certification. The certification is designed to help customers identify businesses that are meeting high standards of "verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials" according to B Lab, the charity behind the movement.

For Octopus Investments, a key rationale for going through the process was "putting their money where their mouth is", Handcock explains.

"We feel quite strongly about how we show up as an [investment] manager," she says. "I don't think enough light is shone on how the manager behaves versus how the underlying investments behave."

Becoming a B Corp took the firm considerable time and paperwork, with Handcock revealing it was more time-consuming and strenuous than the management had initially realised.

However, despite this, Handcock says the process was worth it.

She notes less so "for the sort of badge on the door, which is really nice", and more because of how it shaped thinking internally on how to get better. She adds the process has "infused everything they do" and led to "meaningful changes" in the way the office is run and how they think about their employees.

The metrics, or scores, provided by B Lab is an additional interesting element. Octopus's overall B Impact score is 85.4 of 250. By comparison the median score of ordinary business is 50.9 and Montanaro Asset Management is at 81.8.

While there are 653 businesses in the UK currently on the certification database, just 16 have ‘asset management' in their description and 72 have ‘finance'.

Handcock says these low numbers could be for a few reasons including that financial firms are complicated businesses which makes getting the certification more challenging and some firms are focussing their energy on sustainable investing "rather than how you show up as a manager".

In fact the CEO believes that being a B Corp means they can stand up to the recent scrutiny that private assets are less ESG friendly than public assets.

"There's a choice in how you manage those [private] assets," she explains. "I would say we, as an investment manager, have the opportunity to be almost more transparent than a fund manager, because we're sitting at the board, not the AGM, which creates a different insight into the company. Whether you choose to be that transparent is a choice you make as a manager."

‘Cracking' private assets wrapper conundrum

In fact private assets are an area Handcock is "really excited about". However, her current conundrum is how should those assets be delivered in to make the biggest impact to retail investors.

"It is what we kind of think of as our home ground but completely honestly, what we cracked is delivering those in tax wrappers; what I think no one has cracked yet is how to deliver them in other ways, frankly, more mass-market ways."

Private assets could offer significant opportunities to retail investors; however, they are not currently invested because of "industry barriers", she explains. This means there could be a "huge competitive advantage" if someone running a managed portfolio could rebalance with private assets within it.

When asked why she felt investment trusts were not enough, Handcock said for bigger portfolios there would be an advantage in gaining direct access to the asset because it would remove complication, structure, cost and allow for greater control.

Aside from system barriers, such as platforms not equipped to facilitate the dealing of private assets, there is also a "persuasion piece", according to the CEO.

She adds that if discretionary fund managers "came to the conclusion that we are doing our customers a disservice" by not providing private assets then they would find a way to offer them.

The energetic future

Looking to the future, the investment arm of Octopus is looking at "playing in our home ground of climate", the CEO says.

"We're pretty unusual," Handcock adds smiling, "clearly having an energy company."

While the energy business and investment businesses are separate there is a dialogue between the two and at the end of 2020 the company made the decision to move its Renewable Investment Team into Octopus Energy.

"They are still investing on behalf of other people, they are still an asset manager… but we thought those two bits of the business sitting adjacent to each other… meant you're taking advantage of all the latest technology and ideas," she adds.

This leads to a level of understanding that gives Octopus "differentiation" from other financial firms, but also means the company as a whole has an "obsession" with tackling climate change.