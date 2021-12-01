HSBC Asset Management: 'We are hoping to get rid of ESG as a label'

HSBC - which has come under criticism in the past for its heavy investments in fossil fuels - sits at the "crossroads of trade", according to Chow. As a bank, it has traditionally been "risk averse" as it operates in a highly regulated market.

The bank's asset management arm signed up to the Net Zero Asset Managers commitment in June this year.

Shortly after, it appointed Erin Leonard as head of sustainability as it sought to build out its newly created London-based sustainability office.

Leonard argued that although there are many issues to address across the firm's value chain, biodiversity and natural capital are two crucial elements that have come into focus.

"You want to reduce your fossil fuel exposure and your emissions, but on the other side of it you need to think about how you can hit the positive side of the solution set.

"In some ways, measuring carbon footprint is simple - it is one or two metrics - whereas the systems around nature and biodiversity are much more complex to measure," she said.

ESG as a label

ESG was coined as a term back in 2004, Chow pointed out. "The label of ESG has become almost too hot as a topic.

"I am hoping that what we are doing here will eventually get rid of the ESG label. I know it sounds a bit courageous," said Chow, adding that every term and acronym has its moment.

"ESG has its time, but it is important to understand what the underlying issues are."

HSBC AM classifies biodiversity as a long-term risk. "If we throw out biodiversity without understanding the underlying complexity, we are bound to get it wrong," Chow explained. "And we do not want to get it wrong, we want to get it right."

She highlighted that the market often complains about ESG scores, as different methodologies are frequently used.

"We want to bring stewardship back to basics," said Chow. "Why are we doing it?"

The goal is to improve risk-adjusted returns through positive change outcomes, she said. Companies need to be future-proof - "ready for tomorrow, today".

"Risk itself is dynamic," added Chow. "Climate change, for example, used to be a medium- to long-term risk but now climate-related risks are presenting themselves in the short term."

Ensuring a ‘just' transition

As a ‘just' transition to net zero gathers pace, ESG should therefore become increasingly irrelevant as a label.

Looking at the big picture, said Leonard, one of the core challenges of sustainable investing is that ultimately HSBC AM is investing money on its clients' behalf.

"It is not our money," she said. Fund managers still have to take care of their fiduciary duties.

"But we have a really important role to play in the transition, in terms of helping to support the redirection, the flow of funds from the old economy, to what I think of as the new sustainable economy.

"As we better understand the transition risk, we need to work with our clients whose money we manage to help them understand those risks so they can make better investment decisions. There are a lot of complexity within those conversations.

"We have to be focused and determined and willing to use our influence on the key issues. This is not a ‘Big Bang' event," said Leonard. "This is a journey."