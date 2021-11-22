Morningstar IM's Needham and Kemp: SA and China are better bets than US

In the year to 17 November the MSCI USA index has returned 30% while the MSCI World has returned 25.7% and the MSCI World ex USA has returned just 18.14%, according to FE fundinfo.

Yet, when asked which regions they see the most potential in, Morningstar CIO Dan Kemp tells Investment Week, "we are definitely underweight to the US".

He says this is because of the high concentration of very expensive stocks.

In the benchmark index, the S&P 500, the top five stocks now represent over 20% and are edging steadily towards making up 30% of the index.

"That is a concentrated index, and [the five stocks] are in a small, small part of the markets," he says.

Kemp goes on to clarify it is not that Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet are not good businesses, but simply they are too expensive for him.

"If you look at the UK, Japan, some areas in the emerging markets, then these look far more attractive to us," the CIO says. "That is a pretty unpopular view, if you look at the way that people have been adding to their exposure in the US."

In particular, Kemp prefers China and South Africa. In China he likes the somewhat controversial technology sector.

The once-booming sector has been struggling in recent months following the government intervention in some areas of it.

However, Kemp says: "When everyone starts running away from an asset class, that is normally when we get the most interested."

While he notes their research indicates there are "some reasons to be careful" it also shows the sell-off has been overdone, "with some emotion driving that".

In South Africa, Kemp favours the REIT market, which has already had a strong year, recovering effectively from a difficult 2020 when it suffered under the impacts of Covid.

While the FTSE JSE All Share has returned 25.9% in the year to 17 November, the FTSE JSA SA Listed Property index has returned 49.8% and the FTSE JSE Real Estate Investment Trust index has returned 47.4%, according to FE fundinfo.

However, despite this recent rebound, the market is still trying to recover from a longer downward trend since 2018.

From the beginning of 2018 to November this year, the REIT index has lost over half its value, falling 55%. Meanwhile, the FTSE JSE All-Share has risen, albeit a modest 6.5%.

Inflation is not all evil

It is hard to discuss asset allocations without inflation coming up. While the spectre of inflation remains a topic of much discussion, it is almost always positioned as a negative, a position Needham disagrees with.

The Morningstar president says he does not align to the current "narrow view" of inflation, which is "effectively blaming the central banks".

Instead, he highlights there are "certain kinds of inflation that that are not necessarily bad".

According to Needham, current inflationary trends are simply sending a signal.

A signal that "we need more shipping capacity, we need to be able to produce more many more automobiles, we need more semiconductors, and we need more chips".

This type of signal is "super valuable", the Morningstar IM president says, because it prioritises "where people should allocate their scarce resources".

Another type of inflation he views as positive is wage inflation.

"Over the past 30 years, wage growth for the median household has been appalling," he notes. "Now wages are rising, but it is a good thing, as rising wages can support a self-reinforcing economic cycle."

When it comes to inflation, the Morningstar duo say they would not try to build their portfolios around a specific inflationary view.

"We have a very low degree of confidence in our ability to forecast a macro variable," Kemp says.

Instead, Kemp and his team are asking: "How would different inflation scenarios impact this portfolio? Is there a particular inflation scenario that is especially damaging to either the whole portfolio or past portfolio? And then how do we weight that that scenario against a range of other scenarios?"

However, this is a nuanced difference as the team still takes a view on inflation and makes some investment decisions based on it.

Kemp adds that at the start of the pandemic, Morningstar believed the market was not correctly pricing in the potential for "a sharp recovery in inflation".

"If you look at inflation protected securities, such as US inflationary bonds, they looked relatively good value at that point…so we added to that part of the portfolio," the CIO says.

As inflation has risen more recently the team has ditched some of those holdings as it feels they are now "more expensive insurance".