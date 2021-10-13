The Big Interview: Cohen & Steers CEO on succession planning, expansion plans and the REIT evolution

The additional liquidity and portfolio diversification benefits of REITs are now well known, with the asset class's global market capitalisation currently surpassing $2trn.

This was not always the case though, according to Cohen & Steers' co-founder Bob Steers, whose listed real assets firm now manages more than $100bn of investors' money. In 1986, when the company was founded, the entire market capitalisation of the US market stood at less than $6bn.

"We really had to make the case both to the wealth and institutional market as to why they should bother with such a small slice of the market," he told Investment Week. "The structure of REITs was not very well understood back then."

The Big Interview: Tassilo Seilern on ESG, 'intellectual integrity' and taking the reins mid-pandemic

Steers first met his business partner Marty Cohen shortly after he completed his postgraduate degree and joined Citi Group as a research analyst, specialising in real estate. After several years, Steers ended up on the bank's emerging growth stock team, while Cohen remained focused on the sector.

"Marty pitched an idea to the bank to invest in real estate-rich companies in the public market - there were not REITs at the time, but companies that owned real estate where that was not their primary business - like supermarkets, which were trading below their real estate value. This was for institutional clients back in 1980," he said.

"For the first few years, the fund Marty was managing performed extremely well. Unfortunately, most of the bank's clients invested in private real estate - which is why we founded Cohen & Steers in the first place. But the fund was a great concept at the time."

Four years later, after Steers had become chief investment officer at the National Securities and Research Corporation, he hired Cohen to launch the US's first-ever real estate securities mutual fund.

When then-US President Ronald Reagan's tax reform bill came in two years later, the duo theorised this would be the "catalyst for listed real estate", and so left the firm to start their own company in 1986.

Next steps

Fast forward to today, and Cohen & Steers' share price has achieved the second-highest total return out of all publicly-traded asset management firms in the US, second only to BlackRock, since its IPO in 2004.

Not only this, but 99% of its AUM outperformed its relevant benchmarks over one and five years, while 100% has outperformed over three and ten years.

Steers attributes the company's success to sticking with the real assets space and expanding selectively; at present, it is in the process of establishing a private real estate arm of the business, having rehired the firm's former real estate CIO James Corl to head up direct property and build out the team.

The Big Interview: Algebris' Lasagna on upcoming launches, reaching UK investors and bridging cultural gaps

"We have always felt very strongly about not moving into commoditised areas of the investment, which, to be frank, are most areas such as equities, fixed income, or even long/short," he said. "There are more long/short funds in existence than there are US stocks.

"We have never had an interest in moving into a space where we don't have a significant edge in terms of market knowledge, research and resources."

Succession planning

Alongside remaining debt free and sticking to their knitting, a key belief held by the team at Cohen & Steers is the importance of succession planning, with every head of department now allocated a successor.

Steers' successor is company president Joe Harvey, who joined the firm in 1992 as a research analyst and subsequently served as a portfolio manager for 16 years, as well as chief investment officer.

"I had to take medical leave for a few months earlier this year, and that really highlighted just how important succession planning is," Steers said. "Joe led the team for months without a hiccup.

"I have not announced my retirement quite yet, so I do not have any plans to talk about it. But what I can say is that Joe has demonstrated that he is ready to step in."

The co-founder and CEO added that, when succession planning is indeed successful, it "should not be noticeable and nothing should change".

"It is a process that never ends, because as people move up, or people move onto other firms, that creates gaps," he explained. "It is like a portfolio - your talent development has to be actively managed."

Macro backdrop

Having worked at Cohen & Steers for almost 30 years, Harvey told Investment Week he has "never been more excited about the opportunity for real assets" as he is now.

"We have seen record fiscal monetary stimulus recently. One by-product of that is that interest rates are low around the world and, at the same time, we are seeing a cyclical recovery because of the pandemic and the impact of the stimulus," he explained.

"And we finally have, for the first time in a long time, inflationary surprises. This creates a challenge for investors.

"If investors introduce real assets to the equation where they can get equity-like returns with meaningful diversification in this type of environment, it can put portfolios in a much better place."

Expansion

Now, the firm's plan is to expand into the European and UK markets, as the team believes there is "great potential for European investors to embrace real assets".

"It is a region that's very familiar with investing in private real estate," Harvey said. "It is also a region that is ahead of us in terms of investing in infrastructure. This starts with the fact that more infrastructure assets are owned by private investors, as opposed to owned by government entities. So, Europe is ahead of the US on that front.

"But in terms of adding listed real assets to portfolios, we think that there is a tremendous opportunity."

The company president added that the ability to expand transcends the macroeconomic backdrop and ultimately lies with the quality of the company, as well as the products under its belt.

"If you cannot perform, you're going to go out of business," he said.

"We made that pact to ourselves about five years ago when we really came to grips with the impact that indexing could have on actively-managed asset managers."

Harvey said part of this is remaining true to the company's investment philosophy, even in the face of adversity - a feat he said can be achieved in part because they have never had any debt on their balance sheet.

"During the year of the pandemic, we have broken records in terms of our revenue and assets under management - 100% of our portfolios outperformed their benchmarks," he reasoned.

"This is a tribute to the teams that have been assembled over the years."