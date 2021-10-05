LGIM's Van den Heiligenberg: Current narrative is 'very difficult to shock'

‘Reckless prudence' is leading absolute return funds to disappoint clients because they are not taking enough risk, according to Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of the asset allocation at the Legal & General Investment Management.

Heiligenberg, who leads the team that runs the £557m Legal & General Multi-Asset Target Return fund spoke to Investment Week about the current market and how he is adding appropriate risk into the fund.

Inflation is clearly a discussion point for many people at the moment. What is your view on inflation and how are you positioning your fund?

People have very set expectations around inflation at the moment, which means they are difficult to shock and so is the market. No matter what data comes out, people remain wedded to their view be it one of disinflation, transitory inflation or runaway inflation. Why is that? If we have stronger data, people will say: ‘Do not worry, the inflation is transitory'. If you have weak data people say: ‘Do not worry, this is weak data'.

Deep Dive: Absolute return landscape in the UK ripe for disruption

There is not a single data point that will change the market view.

At a certain point though one narrative will have to prevail. When do you think that will become apparent?

I think the earliest that will become apparent is in the first quarter of next year. In my opinion, the result of that will be that current inflation is transitory. The reason, which I do not hear often, being the globalisation of the workforce.

Many people have proven to their bosses in the past 18 months, that it does not matter where they work. Next time there is a vacancy, an employer based in London will think: ‘Why wouldn't I hire a person in Manchester?' Companies will not need to offer higher London salaries.

However, inflation is very difficult to predict. We still do not fully understand the impact of technology on all inflation and Covid-19 caused a surge in technology use.

One of the ways you add risk is through tactical trades. What tactical trades are you using at the moment?

We hold Korean bonds, which are one of the more diversifying markets as they behave quite independently from other bond markets. This is not often the case when it comes to government bonds.

Deep Dive: Looking to education and social housing

For example, what is happening in the US Treasury market is a more important driver for German bunds, than what happens in the European economy. That means it does not really matter whether you buy Treasuries or bunds because it all acts the same.

Korean bonds are one of the more diversifying markets as they behave quite independently and have a very steep curve, meaning if nothing happens, you earn an attractive carry.

Why do Korean bonds perform so differently?

Partially because it is so niche. Not many global investors look at the Korean bond market and think that it is attractive enough or know enough about it to buy in. In fact, in Korea local investors and companies dominate the market. This means that changes in economic expectations are driven by local rather than international players.

Speaking of niches, farmland and wood makes up a decent part of your portfolio. Is that another way you are adding risk?

We want to offer our clients decorrelation from equities. So what do you do? You try to look for niches, which are decorrelated from equities.

We think farmland and wood is a good diversifier. Why? Well, conceptually it is pretty easy to imagine the real yield on farmland. That does not mean the pricing or output does not change on a day-by-day basis.