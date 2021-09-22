Sustainable Investment Festival: Q&A with Ninety One's Deirdre Cooper and Matt Evans

The managers discussed what Ninety One's approach of ‘sustainability with substance' means to them and their teams in practice, how they are addressing data challenges in this area and where they are seeing exciting emerging opportunities for their funds.

Here, we share some highlights from the Q&A session. To watch the Q&A in full, please see the video above.

What does sustainability with substance really mean to you and your teams on a day-to-day basis in terms of running your portfolio?

Deirdre Cooper: I think it really means doing the hard work. We spend a huge amount of time analysing every company that we invest in; our process typically takes around two to three months from when a company comes to our screens to when we invest. It involves meeting with the management, usually a couple of times, as well as analysing all the financial and sustainability data in the context of the company's culture, the region, and the industry in which it operates.

We believe this in-depth, fundamental approach is the only way to do sustainability with substance. We don't think it is possible to use a quant ESG score in its own right. Sustainability with substance is not the number of women on the board; it is trying to find companies that are genuinely inclusive. It is not the carbon emissions raw data; it is whether or not that company truly has a transition plan. That is what we do in all our strategies and portfolios.

Matt Evans: For us, it is very much about looking at each individual company on their own merits. Industry data is really important, as it can help frame what we are looking for in particular industries, but we also take a very bottom-up approach. We have got a stakeholder framework to understand how a company interacts with all its key stakeholders including its own people internally, its supply chains, customers, governments and regulators. We spend a huge amount of time with this stakeholder framework being able to understand and assess areas of materiality. Then we can begin to understand how a company works on those areas and delivers better outcomes, which we think can influence good financial metrics. We are always looking at how their sustainability criteria can also help drive their financial returns.

One of the bigger challenges of the whole net-zero ambition is around sourcing and securing meaningful, accurate and consistent data to drive your investment processes. What has been your approach here?

Matt Evans: Net zero is a hugely ambitious challenge for many industries and companies. Data provision and consistent reporting is a key start, so ideally we are looking for data that can be consistently presented and then measured and analysed by us.

An important part of our process is engagement, so we are constantly looking to engage with companies on how they are getting hold of their data. We have worked very hard on trying to understand areas of carbon analysis, including Scope 1 and 2 but also Scope 3.

What we have found is there is inconsistency and companies often struggle to accurately report that data on a consistent basis. But we are in a great role where we get access to such a broad range of companies, so we can see best practice and encourage data sharing.

We look to be very pragmatic as it is different for different industries in different sectors. We know that not all companies are going to get there in the same timeframes and in the same ways. But by engaging on a sensible basis, the role we play as investors is to encourage them to take the decarbonisation journey seriously, to start being able to report that data, measure it, and set challenging but realistic goals.

I do spend a lot of time focusing our engagement on some of the solutions that companies are delivering for their own internal improvements. What technologies are they using? What techniques are they using to reduce their own carbon emissions and can those be applied more broadly? This is a global problem, so it needs a global solution and sharing those best practices.

Deirdre Cooper: You can't sum up sustainability in a single score but the data is really important. As Matt said, you have to use it in context, so you have to understand the company and the industry, and you have to pick the material data for that particular sector or sustainability goal.

For our Global Environment strategy, we want to invest in companies that are firstly reducing their own footprint, including their own direct footprint (Scope 1 and 2) but also their indirect footprint from their supply chain and their products once they are used. We report on this every year in our Impact Report, at an individual company level, so we have to engage because not all companies will report on that.

Then we also report on what we call carbon avoidance. We measure the positive contribution that companies' products and services are having in helping solve climate change and we report on that every year. Again, not all companies do that so we have to encourage them to report.

But that is a really important metric because that allows us to find those companies that are the solution providers for climate change, so they are having a positive impact but also selling into what today is probably a $700bn market. But if you read the IEA's net zero strategy, which underpins all the net zero work, that market is going to be $5trn.

This is where sustainability with substance and returns collide. We believe those companies benefit from that enormous structural growth tailwind, as they are going to have a market that is five times bigger within a decade. So they should also generate stronger performance over the cycle.

Can you highlight a few emerging opportunities you are seeing in this area that would interest our audience?

Deirdre Cooper: In terms of investing in decarbonisation, I think what is interesting is the size of the opportunity set. When people think about investing in decarbonisation, they think about owning wind turbines or solar panels or the asset owners within that sector. That is a very big chunk of emissions but we also need to think about how we decarbonise factories.

We have been doing a lot of work recently on what the future of factories looks like and how you build net zero factories. We think there is great investment potential in companies that are the solution providers in this space and we have started to add some of them to the portfolio.

We have also done a huge amount of work on the future of food. It is very difficult to envisage a net zero world in which we continue to consume the amount of meat we do today. We are excited about the investment potential and we own a company that makes the enzymes that go into plant-based meat. We expect that market will see significant growth, particularly as younger people look to add more vegetarian options to their diet and also because it is simply not sustainable to continue consuming meat in the quantities that we do today.

Then we look at decarbonisation of buildings, as well as transportation and electric vehicles. So there is a really big, diverse universe with lots of different types of companies. Some are at a later stage in their development and some are really exciting, early-stage opportunities.

Matt Evans: One of the areas that we are really interested in is building materials and in particular the development of more sustainable materials. Given that construction is still a huge part of the global economy, we are excited by the investment potential of products that help to decarbonise not just buildings once they are up and running, but the actual construction process.

We also use our networks and the companies in which we invest to understand new businesses that are coming through and new technologies.