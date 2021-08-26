Fund Manager of the Year Awards winner's interview: Premier Miton UK Growth fund

Premier Miton Investors was also a joint winner of the Europe category for the Premier Miton European Opportunities fund, while the group triumphed in the Specialist Group of the Year category.

Co-managers Jon Hudson and Benji Dawes joined Premier Miton in 2007 and 2014 respectively and have been managing the Premier Miton UK Growth fund since November 2017, producing top-quartile returns over this period (to 30 June 2021) as well as over one-, two- and three-year periods*.

The duo are part of Premier Miton's UK equity investment team, which is collegiate by nature, collaborating on company research. Hudson and Dawes are also co-fund managers of the Premier Miton Ethical fund and are part of the team that manages the Premier Miton Diversified fund range.

Here, Investment Week hears from Hudson and Dawes about their investment process on the fund, navigating the fallout from Covid-19 and identifying interesting investment opportunities.

What is key to your investment process on the fund and what are you trying to offer investors?

Essentially, we are looking to generate long-term capital growth for investors by investing in an actively managed portfolio of UK-listed equities, which will include larger-, medium- and smaller- sized companies. Our philosophy is focused on selecting high-quality growth companies while not over-paying on appropriate valuation measures.

We are looking to construct a portfolio of companies at various stages in their evolution, so this will be high growth, steady growth and latent growth.

And we are looking for those companies we think can deliver growth through varying market conditions.

When choosing stocks, we look to combine out different skill sets and consider a number of qualitative and quantitative criteria, such as, potential for both short- and long-term profit growth, robustness of the company's returns, quality of accounting, strength of the management team, capital allocation discipline and valuation.

Spending time with growing companies, to better understand the dynamics of the ecosystems in which they operate, is an excellent source of knowledge and investment ideas for the team.

Screening techniques are also used to search for interesting investment opportunities.

For example, these would highlight good-quality companies with attractively priced growth credentials, including strong underlying free cashflow yields, persistently high returns on capital and above average growth.

These companies would then undergo a rigorous fundamental research process.

We consider the upside and downside potential of an investment and capital preservation is a key consideration; importance is attached to operating risk, financial risk and valuation when considering an investment's downside potential.

How did the team negotiate the market fallout from Covid-19 and what is the longer-term impact for the strategy?

While the fund initially suffered during the initial market volatility, key elements to the investment process, namely a focus on highly cash-generative companies with strong balance sheets, meant the fund was already well positioned to cope with shock external events such as the pandemic.

The high levels of market volatility created ample opportunities, with many high-quality companies' valuations marked down, despite the pandemic creating major opportunities for many of them.

We continued to apply our rigorous three-pillared process to investments, and added to positions where strong companies were under-appreciated by the market.

One example was B&M, whose valuation declined materially. The company went on to deliver a record year for growth, and the shares responded well.

The long-term approach and focus on company fundamentals above macro-economic predictions means wholesale changes were not made to the fund's sector weightings over the period.

However, we added companies we believe should benefit disproportionately from the economic recovery that has followed the government's stimulus.

Can you highlight a few interesting investment opportunities for the fund going forwards? How are you gaining exposure?

In the near-to-medium term, we believe the economic rebound has created tension in the labour markets that is leading to wage inflation in some areas.

When combined with changing commuting patterns post-pandemic, the result should be a greater velocity of job switching.

Recruitment companies stand to profit while also benefiting from more efficient staff as the industry shifts towards assessing candidates remotely via video conferencing.

The fund takes exposure through quality companies in the sector we deem to be most under-appreciated by the market.

Longer term, there are a number of structural shifts that continue to be driven by the evolution of the digital economy.

These include, but are not limited to, cyber security, e-commerce, 5G adoption, video gaming and improved health and wellness.

All are areas in which the fund has exposure and which we feel have been accelerated in their adoption by the events of the past 18 months.

We are very encouraged by what lies ahead for the companies in our portfolio.