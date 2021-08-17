Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021 winner's interview: Barings Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Fund

Can you give a brief overview of the team running the fund and the resources available?

Cem Karacadag, head of emerging markets sovereign debt, is the lead portfolio manager and Dr Ricardo Adrogué, head of global sovereign debt and currencies, is the back-up portfolio manager for Barings' Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Fund. They are supported by the emerging markets (EM) sovereign debt team.

The EM sovereign debt team has 11 dedicated investment professionals, averaging over 16 years of industry experience. The team is comprised of experienced economists with diverse skills encompassing regional expertise, cross-country analysis, distressed debt and quantitative modelling backgrounds.

Barings' EM sovereign debt team is based in Boston, MA (US); there are also two sovereign analysts in Barings' London (UK) office and a quantitative analyst in Hartford, CT (US). Additionally, the team is supported by two dedicated traders in Barings' Boston, MA (US) office and one in the Charlotte, NC (US) office.

What is your investment process on the fund and what part could the strategy play in investors' portfolios?

Our investment process combines a top-down country/region analysis with bottom-up fundamental analysis. The team analyses each country in detail, and combines fundamental country analysis with peer group analysis and cross-country quantitative modelling to form high convictions on investments with a medium-term horizon. The investment process also involves comprehensive and timely monitoring of sovereign credit developments that allows the investment team to identify and exploit opportunities quickly.

Analytical output and investment conclusions are subject to thorough team-based reviews and portfolios are constructed with high-conviction positions, where our view of economic fundamentals outweighs market volatility and sentiment.

Portfolio construction - including the assignment of relative and absolute weights of exposure in each country—is based on the following factors:

• the conviction on country creditworthiness and value

• the sovereign credit's regional and thematic exposures, which may include links to China, oil, other commodity prices, the U.S. economy, Russia, core-Europe, and geopolitical risks

• the sovereign credit's beta to the market and to US Treasury yields. Overweight positions reflect our highest conviction ideas and sized within the strategy's investment guidelines.

The team regularly updates and monitors their country research, highlighting current fiscal health, fundamental changes in current accounts and balance of payments, economic forecasts, probability of default and peer group analysis. In addition, our process incorporates quantitative and qualitative analysis of ESG factors.

How did the team negotiate the market fallout from Covid-19 and what is the longer-term impact for the strategy?

In 2020, the positioning of the fund reflected recovering global growth and improving market liquidity, balanced against ongoing fiscal risks of specific countries and the health challenges of Covid-19. The fund returned 10.46% versus its benchmark 5.26% return in 2020.

Our fundamental analysis is the foundation on which our portfolios are constructed and maintained. During 2020, our research efforts continued to closely monitor and analyse the economic consequences and political implications of Covid-19 - ensuring that the latest developments were incorporated into our analysis. This included:

1. Tracking the spread of Covid-19 and country-by-country responses to identify which responses work better.

2. Evaluating the internal balances of the 90+ EM countries that we analyze to understand which have the policy credibility and financial system depth to pursue counter-cyclical policies to cushion the impact to growth and incomes.

3. Evaluating the balance of payments to understand which EM countries have the exchange rate flexibility to compress imports and balance the balance of payments amid a sudden stop in capital inflows.

Where do you identify key opportunities for the fund going forwards and how are you gaining exposure?

In our opinion, the EM sovereign hard currency asset class looks fairly well-positioned in this environment, and may actually benefit from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) change in stance if it keeps US Treasury yields stable. High-yield countries, in particular, continue to look attractive, as spreads in many cases have remained wider relative to investment grade.

However, given the diversity and dispersion in performance across the space, country selection is critical. Indeed, as we think about opportunities going forward, it is clear that country selection will play a meaningful role. Whereas general market conditions, or market beta, have been a significant driver of returns over the last several months, we believe the Fed's change in posture has brought country fundamentals decidedly back to the forefront. In other words, country selection matters now as much as ever, and will be critical to uncovering the right opportunities going forward and avoiding the pitfalls - or "bad apples" - that exist in the space at any given time.