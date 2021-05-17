Liontrust's Michaelis on ESG trust: 'There are very few trusts out there with similar offerings'

Liontrust Asset Management's first sustainable UK product launch since 2014 and its first foray into investment trusts will offer exposure to a "wider opportunity set" than is currently available in either the open- or closed-ended space, according to the firm's head of sustainable investing Peter Michaelis.

The Liontrust ESG trust (ESGT) will list ordinary shares on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange with the intention of raising £150m via its initial issue.

Liontrust does not develop new products often and the firm's first trust IPO comes in response to clear investor demand, Michaelis said.

"Last time we developed a new [sustainable] product in the UK was 2014. We do it when we feel there is very clear demand," he told Investment Week, adding that the launch will not only complement Liontrust's current offering, but will reflect an innovative approach to ESG investing.

"Sustainable investing has grown very strongly in the open-ended space but when we look at the investment trust space we realise that there are very few investment trusts with similar offerings," Michaelis said.

A study conducted for Liontrust by Research in Finance in December last year showed 78% of wealth managers and 71% of financial advisers have seen an increasing proportion of their clients seek sustainable investments.

The lack of offering identified by Liontrust presented an opportunity to create a portfolio unconstrained by market capitalisation when selecting investments, enabling the construction of a high-conviction portfolio with less consideration of shorter-term volatility than when managing open-ended funds, according to the asset manager.

Distinguishing features

Michaelis explained that ESGT was developed with "distinguishing features" and the intention of targeting a wider opportunity set than it is able to offer with existing products.

"You can play in that smaller-cap space where currently the global closed-ended fund has a $2bn indicative market-cap minimum that we work with so we go much further down the market cap scale," Michaelis said.

"If you compared the model ESGT portfolio - which is indicative at this stage - with the Sustainable Future Global Growth fund, a third of the weight of ESGT would not be in the fund."

The portfolio will take high conviction positions in fewer stocks and focus on those with higher sustainability.

Some holdings with a smaller market cap will also be held in Liontrust's UK and European strategies but others will be entirely new, not found in any other structure.

Managed by the Liontrust sustainable investment team, including Michaelis, Simon Clements and Chris Foster, ESGT will invest in a diversified portfolio of 25 to 35 companies that it deems to be sustainable, predominantly in developed markets.

Investee companies will provide or produce sustainable products and services, and demonstrate progressive approaches to the management of environmental, social and governance issues.