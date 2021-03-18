Sustainable investment leaders interview: Pictet's Borremans on why balance in ESG reporting is needed to 'show the fuller picture'

In the fifth of a new series of interviews with sustainable investment leaders within the asset management industry, Ellie Duncan speaks to Eric Borremans, head of ESG at Pictet Asset Management, about the role of regulation in standardising reporting and the need to maximise the firm's 'collective power' to influence a positive outcome.

Despite the recent rush to embrace sustainability across fund ranges and into business models, the asset management industry still faces a major obstacle to fully align with its clients' needs, according to this week's ESG leader.

Reporting and the broad use of standardised data need to catch up with the industry's fast-paced shift in investment strategies, according to Eric Borremans, head of ESG at Pictet Asset Management.

He sees this area as an "essential element" of what investment clients are demanding on ESG support - and asset managers need to act quickly as this approach is becoming "the norm".

For those refusing the carrot of client demand, however, the stick has just arrived.

"In Europe, the publication of the regulatory technical standards, the so-called Level 2 regulation under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) will contribute to streamlining how we report both the positive and the negative environmental and social impacts of our investments," he says.

SFDR came into effect, in the European Union at least, on March 9, meaning asset managers need to get with the programme - but they don't have to go it alone.

"Some market players, such as MSCI or Morningstar, are providing - almost free of charge - a standardised set of metrics that enable investors to compare portfolios against one another," says Borremans.

Clearly, these metrics are based on the data and tools these organisations are deploying or selling at issuer level, he adds, but it is a helping hand for those managers just at the start of the journey.

The 'fuller picture'

Borremans believes any reporting metrics need to provide a balanced view of both the positive and the negative ESG impact of investments, to ascertain whether any greenwashing is taking place.

"ESG is fashionable," he warns, "and, as a result, everyone tends to paint a rosy picture, or at least sheds light on the bright side. Sometimes companies are forgetting to show the fuller picture."

Pictet AM is aiming to acknowledge both its positive and negative impacts in its ESG reporting and for the past few years, has been systematically reporting the governance profile of portfolios and their exposure to companies embroiled in environmental, social and governance controversies. It uses external metrics to demonstrate objectivity.

More broadly, Borremans and his team shape and coordinate how Pictet AM deploys ESG across investments and other support functions.

They provide the research and support to help make investment decisions, such as identifying the most relevant sources of information from third parties.

They also help investment teams shape the ESG lens they deploy within investment strategies to complement their own financial analysis.

"On active ownership, which covers engagement and proxy voting, our role is to define a firm-wide framework for engaging with issuers where we have potential concerns," Borremans explains.

Once an engagement case has been identified, his team needs to ensure that all investment teams who have contact with specific companies or issuers can agree on the objective, the time horizon and escalation strategy. This enables them to all push in the same direction.

"In other words, we ensure we build bridges between those teams and maximise our collective power to influence a positive outcome," he says.

It is important that Pictet does not send contrary messages to companies, says Borremans, which often means bringing different investment teams together to find a compromise that suits everyone.

"An essential component of our commitment to responsible investment is that we send clear signals to companies, so therefore vote as a firm," he says.