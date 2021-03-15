IAM... Darren Johnson

In the fourth article of the series, editor Lauren Mason speaks to executive director and COO of listed equities at Impax Asset Management Darren Johnson about the words he has chosen that best portray his identity as part of the #IAM campaign.

#IAM human

Sometimes people forget we are all humans, and that it is important to focus on the human traits of each individual. It is also important to understand the potential of human beings working collectively to achieve goals, you know, because it is infinitely greater than when we work alone.

As an individual, I am equipped with certain talents and strengths. It is natural for humans to want to use these talents and strengths for their own progression and to achieve success. However, if we use those qualities collectively to better our community, we reap both personal and societal benefits.

That is one point about being human. The other is that I became the person I am today, because of both the successes and the failures that have happened throughout my life.

I came from a challenging socioeconomic background, and not seeing people like me in prominent positions in society.

However, I saw people. Although they did not have the same background as me, they had similar aspirations to be successful and were human too. So focusing on this, it meant I didn't have to see people that looked like me for inspiration to do well, I just had to see other humans making it.

#IAM a leader

I am a leader in the industry and I am very privileged to have been able to achieve that over the years. Recently, when I was looking at how I got here and trying to unpick it all, I think my mum was a huge influence.

I grew up in a single-parent family and my mum and my sister are two people in my life I am so grateful for.

In this industry, I often find myself in circles where people have not had backgrounds even remotely close to mine.

I used to think that was a disadvantage but now I realise how powerful this is. I became a leader because I had to remain strong and resilient when things were challenging.

At one stage my mother worked three jobs while I was growing up, which meant she wasn't always around, and so my sister and I looked after each other.

Looking back on that experience, it was invaluable. I had to work on myself and be motivated to do it. Whether it was making sure I did my homework, cleaning the flat, or changing lightbulbs.

I knew how hard my mum worked so I wanted to make life easier for her. I was always trying to think ahead before she came home; I would make food and make sure the house was warm. I anticipated what she needed.

And, on the other side of that, I tried not to get into trouble at school because I knew that would only add to the stress.

Now, my mum has built herself a seven bedroom house with land abroad. She has been able to buy the flat we once lived in, in addition to owning a house.

She has achieved all of those things by herself, and I have been lucky enough to have her as a role model. To me, this has helped with my leadership, and I want to encourage others to be leaders too.