Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards finalist interview: Barclays Sustainable Strategy

The Barclays Sustainable Strategy, run by Barclays Private Bank, is a finalist in the Best Sustainable and ESG Multi-Asset Fund category at this year's Investment Week Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards.

Here, we speak to Michael Topley, head of sustainable portfolio management at Barclays Private Bank about the investment process on the strategy, what it can offer clients and the future of sustainable investing.

Can you tell us about the team running the Barclays Sustainable Strategy and what you are trying to achieve for clients?

We launched our sustainable strategy back in 2018 with the objective of maximising risk-adjusted return through a portfolio of businesses that are helping to improve global sustainability.

The strategy is managed by a very long-standing team within Barclays, with an average tenure within the bank of 14 years.

More recently, we have enriched the team through hiring two new sustainability-focused professionals: Maya Tabaqchali started her career in international development at the WHO before moving to the Centre for Global Health Security at Chatham House, while Naheeda Chowdhury has more than 17 years of experience within the responsible investing industry, specialising in ESG research and integration.

It is essential that any sustainability strategy is managed by people who fundamentally believe in its purpose.

The allocation of capital is a powerful tool for driving positive societal change, and we as investors must take that responsibility to heart and with conviction.

What is the team's investment process to select sustainable investments for the portfolio and what is your engagement policy with companies you hold?

I think our sustainable strategy differs in approach to a lot of others in this space because it is not thematic, in the sense that investment decisions are not driven by top-down themes.

Two businesses operating within the same industry can often have very different characteristics that compound to produce very different investment outcomes.

These may be differences in intellectual property, distribution strategy, customer acquisition models, remuneration or, perhaps most importantly, culture.

As such, we believe that only by focusing on the company first will we be able to identify the many subtle differences that differentiates those companies that are successful from those that are not.

Our investment philosophy is to identify very high quality businesses that we look to hold for the long term - allowing them to compound.

Once we have assessed the quality of a business, we then integrate a three-stage sustainability assessment process to ensure the company is helping to create a more sustainable society. This includes an exclusionary baseline screen, enhanced ESG due diligence, and positive UN Sustainable Development Goal alignment.

Combining these three stages ensures our investee companies do not operate in controversial industries, have leading operational quality, and are selling goods or services that are helping to address the UN's sustainable development agenda.

As long-term stock owners, we are afforded good access to the management of the companies we invest in. We use this access to discuss areas highlighted during our fundamental ESG due diligence.

Can you highlight a couple of new investment ideas or changes you have incorporated into the strategy over the past 12 months and the team's response to the fallout from Covid-19?

Our sustainable strategy was positioned well going into the pandemic from a diversification and investment selection perspective.

Our focus on identifying quality businesses with strong balance sheets, who provide critical solutions that improve societal resilience and sustainability means that it has been a strong year for us in terms of performance.

Our businesses involved with advanced technologies, such as cloud computing and machine learning, have enabled people to work from home, access telemedicine, and operate digitally, while 17 of our investments are also providing solutions in the race to developing a Covi-19 vaccine at various points in the supply chain.

During the pandemic, a key investment decision that we made was to not change things too much. We resisted we resisted the temptation to cut risk, take profits or rotate into distressed parts of the market, and instead spoke with our companies, maintained conviction, and stayed true to our investment philosophy.

We did see opportunity in the rapid emergence of Covid-19 social bonds however, which in addition to generating a positive yield spread, have provided us with a way of better diversifying the portfolio, while also steering capital directly into those trying to provide resilience to the pandemic.

How do you see the ESG and sustainable investment landscape evolving over the next 3-5 years and how is your strategy positioned to address these issues?

Over the next five years, I would expect ESG to be widely integrated into investment due diligence across the industry, with less need for it being a separate product set.

Incorporating ESG data into the analysis of a company provides you with a better understanding of the risks to future cash generation of that business, and therefore allows you to make better investment decisions.

For example, if you are not including the risks of increased environmental regulations, carbon pricing, and transition costs into your cash flow forecasts, then you could find yourself being disappointed with results.

However, ESG and sustainability are not synonymous. The latter puts a greater focus on the positive impact a company's goods and services are having on the world.

I expect sustainable investing to grow in prominence, but with it a need for better impact attribution. This is a key area of development for us.

The Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards take place online on 26 November. Click here for more information.