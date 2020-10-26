IAM... Gavin Lewis

In the second article of the series, editor Lauren Mason speaks to BlackRock managing director Gavin Lewis about the three words he has chosen that best portray his identity.

#IAM... a son

My mother played such a crucial role in my life and in my upbringing, and she did that by herself. We grew up on a council estate in Tottenham, which is a very deprived area.

It was very difficult for me as a young black kid in that environment; it was also very hard for my mum.

My mum did her very best for us, and she is very proud of what my sister and I have achieved.

That said, she would be dismayed if she knew that we had got to where we are and there are still challenges we have to navigate.

I wrote this thinking my mum still wants the best for me, and the job is not done yet.

Fresh start? A green realism dawns for asset managers

#IAM... a father

This comes from the opposite end of the spectrum. I have two daughters who are mixed heritage, but people often just assume they are black.

Parenting is not just in the home and how you look after your children in your own care. I wish it could be, but it is not.

I spend a significant amount of time advocating for racial equality and I have to sacrifice a lot - normally it happens in my own time, which eats into the time I spend with my wife and children.

I would feel guilty if I were spending this amount of time working on anything else extra-curricular, but I cannot feel guilty about doing this because I have the chance to make things better for them.

As a parent, I cannot be there all the time and, if I do not prepare them for the world ahead, I am not doing my job properly.

Fortunately, their upbringing has been very different from mine where, from a very young age, I was acutely aware of being black and a minority. They still have their innocence and I am trying to protect that for as long as possible.

I just feel I need to do something about this. I hope they are gradually eased into the world rather than having the wind taken out of their sails. If I am doing my job properly, it will not be as hard for them as it was for me.

I want them to be able to enter a workplace environment where they can grow and be their authentic selves rather than feel as though they have to try and change themselves or overcompensate for ingrained perceptions - in a way that I have done before.

In the first version of my #IAM contribution, I put I am a husband, and this ties into this response. When I was a kid, my mum was always fighting my corners.

Now, it is my wife - she understands why I am doing this better than anyone and she fully supports me. She is my biggest cheerleader.

T. Rowe Price hires global head of diversity and inclusion

#IAM... a mentor

I wrote that I am a mentor because I have a responsibility - particularly to young, black professionals - both inside and outside of the industry. We have so few role models we can aspire to.

I am privileged - I had to work hard for it - but I still am, so I therefore have a responsibility to give some of that back.

That is what you do. If everybody did that, we would all be in a much better place.

There are some people I mentor through #TalkAboutBlack, and some who I mentor personally and outside of work.

The mentoring circle with #TalkAboutBlack came about because we were getting so many requests for coffee it became unmanageable.

This system now means it is scalable and we can all mentor in an efficient way. It has been a great success in terms of reach, but we are also seeing some of our mentors achieve promotions and increase in confidence, which is very rewarding.

Outside of work, I run a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club for young people of all ages, which keeps them occupied and focused on doing something productive.

The mentoring circles we run at #TalkAboutBlack is one way we are mentoring kids, but there is another programme we are rolling out very soon, which has been a bit of an ambition of mine for years now.

I cannot say much about it yet, but it is going to be pretty amazing to get that off the ground.

Some asset managers 'paying lip service' to gender diversity issues

I do believe I would have found it easier had I had somebody to help me and guide me through the industry, but until recently, this mechanism has not been put in place.

One reason for this is that there is a hesitancy from the majority to mentor the minority. But knowledge has to be imparted in a democratic way - that does not depend on which school you go to, what your postcode is or who you know. Mentoring is one of the answers to that.

A lot of white people I speak to say, "Well, what have I got to teach anyone? I do not have any experience being a young black person in today's society so I cannot add value" when, actually, the opposite is true.

Because, at the end of the day, it is not me they are going to be reporting into or working with. It is all about plugging the gap.