Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with the Kames Diversified Monthly Income fund

In this series, Investment Week speaks to some of the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020 about their teams, how they construct portfolios, performance drivers and how their particular strategies may develop in the future.

Today, we speak to Kames Capital, whose Diversified Monthly Income fund won the Multi Asset: Managed Income award.

Can you tell us about the winning team on the fund and how you construct the portfolio?

Our multi asset team is based in both the Netherlands and UK and draws on our 35-year heritage supplying mixed and multi asset solutions to our parent company.

The fund's co-manager structure reflects that - Vincent McEntegart in the UK and Jacob Vijverberg in the Netherlands - ensuring we fully benefit from the breadth of expertise across the group.

The team is primarily responsible for assisting the managers with asset allocation, but the collegiate approach extends to the asset class specialists in equities, credit, rates, currencies and alternatives whose input is hugely important, particularly in security selection.

The portfolio is built around the objectives we have set for the strategy (an attractive level of income in a total return framework) and is not constrained by an artificial or unrepresentative benchmark.

In drawing on the wider resources of the group we are able to construct it both top-down and bottom-up simultaneously.

Diversification of risk and of return is a key focus. We look for physical assets with a natural income stream but will also selectively use derivatives for efficient portfolio management and risk management purposes.

The result is a bespoke portfolio of around 200 securities which is genuinely diversified by asset class, geography and sector.

What differentiates the fund from others in the sector and what part could it play in clients' portfolios?

The IA Mixed 20-60 is a broad sector of more than 150 funds and it is hard to be different from all of them.

For The Kames Diversified Monthly Income fund the key is a focus on the monthly distribution of an attractive level of natural income in a low yield world; income that is delivered from a genuinely global portfolio that is blends top-down, risk based asset allocation with high conviction security selection.

The fund meets a range of client needs. It is an attractive, risk-adjusted total return solution whether one takes the monthly income or leaves it to accumulate over time.

For some, this means it is an income kicker, for others its use of alternatives helps to enhance their portfolio diversification. For many, it is an asset allocation solution that provides access to a broad range of global asset class opportunities.