IW's Big Video Call: Invesco CIO Butcher on tackling her new role during the Covid-19 crisis

Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd talks to Invesco's Stephanie Butcher about her main areas of focus during her first few months as CIO including team structure, processes and products, while at the same time negotiating the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic on markets and working practices.

Butcher reveals some of the main discussion points for the group's investment managers at different stages of the crisis and where they are finding attractive long-term opportunities.

They also discuss what the team will take away from the crisis in terms of client interaction, as well as how the managers are approaching integrating ESG factors within their investment processes.