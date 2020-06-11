Responsible Investment 101: What investors need to know about impact investing
Shifting industry focus towards greater sustainability
Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to Rupert Welchman, co-manager of the UBAM – Positive Impact Equity fund, to get the lowdown on impact investing and answer investors' key questions on this rapidly developing area of the market.
In this short Q&A guide, the pair discuss how impact investing fits into the wider responsible investment sector; the types of projects considered by an impact fund; how impact is measured and over what time frames; performance expectations; major themes for 2020 and beyond; and the effect of Covid-19.
