IW's Big Video Call: JPMAM's EMEA chief Thomson on resilience in challenging times and a Brexit wish list
Consolidation for the sector
Patrick Thomson, CEO for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, speaks to Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about supporting employees and clients through a very difficult period as the coronavirus crisis unfolds and how technology has played a key role.
He highlights the importance of the social purpose of asset management, explains why consolidation will continue for the sector and discusses what may change for the industry in the future as a result...
More on Industry
Back to Top