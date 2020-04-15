IW's Big Video Call: Bev Shah on 'big bang' moment for investment sector on flexible working
Special two-part interview
In the first of two short interviews, City Hive founder and CEO Bev Shah talks to Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd about why recent events have been a huge game-changer in terms of attitudes towards flexible working and why the sector would otherwise have probably taken another decade to reach this point.
Shah argues that investment companies that just revert to policies they followed before the crisis and don't support employees may struggle to retain talent in the future, while the industry now needs...
