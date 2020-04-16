Investment Influencers coronavirus crisis Q&A: Sanlam's Barry Cowen

UK fund selectors give their unique take on the rapidly evolving global coronavirus crisis from a professional and personal perspective. Today, we hear from Barry Cowen, fund manager at Sanlam.

How does the market fallout from the coronavirus pandemic compare with other tough times during your career? Are there lessons you have learnt during your career that can help you now?

The key difference this time is that previous major drawdowns had been financial at their heart. This one is health driven, where wealth has borne the painful collateral damage. It is possible that economic solutions may manage the market, but they alone are unlikely to be sufficient to resolve the fallout.

Now the ‘buy-low', ‘buy when others are fearful…' etc. comments are appealing and very sensible fund manager retorts, but if markets halve again, after ‘buying low', it can be very unsettling.

But the key lesson we have learned over our careers is to understand our clients' risk tolerance and risk capacity and ensure we have a range of suitable portfolios that behave as expected, with these risks in mind.

Predicting these events, and the market's next twist, are forlorn hopes, which become irrelevant in a suitable risk-managed portfolio. If a portfolio is constructed and managed in a way that acknowledges market panics are always going to be a part of the journey that clients should expect, when they occur then little changes in the way the portfolio is invested.

What are the key pieces of data or commentary you are looking at to help you analyse the situation?

In a QE world, the authorities are prepared to buy huge swathes of assets, regardless of their ‘value'. They ‘just' require a central bank balance sheet!

Therefore, to understand portfolio risks we need to understand what assets they will buy, such as investment grade debt, and those they won't, and when that may change.

But successfully timing such a central bank move, or the announcement of an effective vaccine, would be more luck than skill. So, it is more key that we maintain diversified exposures.

Clients should be adequately exposed to asset class outcomes and not any individual manager's skills, including ours, at timing any specific data points effectively.

A suitably structured, diversified risk-managed portfolio makes specific data less important to the outcome.

What shifts have you made on portfolios since the crisis intensified? How are you protecting portfolios and where are the opportunities?

In line with our belief that timing when these crises arrive, or how markets gyrate when they do, is all but impossible, we create portfolios that shouldn't need much adjustment when they do. Adhering to that philosophy, we have done very little in terms of changing our (MPS) portfolios. We build and run them to a risk profile. Client profiles haven't changed so, largely, neither should the portfolios.

However, we do manage risk and exposures at the margin. For example, as equities became more expensive over the last few years, we slowly, but steadily, de-risked portfolios within clients' risk bands. This led to initiating a position in long-dated gilts in May last year! Since then the holding is up around 21%. We also built our position in the Allianz Strategic Bond fund, with managers able to manage tactically and effectively, with a differentiated mind-set. The fund is up 11% YTD. So, our work was being done before the crisis. Once it has arrived, it's too late.

As the crisis has evolved, portfolios drifted to the bottom end of their risk bands. Halfway through March, we rebalanced portfolios back to model weight - pound cost averaging into equities and out of bonds. The move was small, but hopefully performance enhancing in the long term, whilst we executed not with performance, but risk, in mind. If markets fall afresh, again taking clients to the bottom end of their risk bands, we will look to repeat the move.

However, given that valuations appear more attractive, the downside risks are more limited, and the amount of liquidity that has been added has primed markets, we have become more optimistic too. We own slightly more (units in) risk-on assets (fewer in risk-off) than we did when entering the crisis, so should exit it having taken modest advantage of the opportunity. Our underlying managers are doing the same.

What are fund managers saying to you about their biggest challenges and opportunities at the moment?

Like us, fund managers are not health experts, and even health experts have not dealt with the likes of this before. We don't expect our managers to call the end of the crisis, or the path.

Most of our managers are bottom-up, and they are seeing plenty of opportunities to buy assets well below prices just a few weeks back. We love that - more, for less.

We like to blend the bottom-up managers with a few who use cash as an asset. They are less minded to always tell us how cheap their asset class is, and it diversifies our opportunity set!

Sanlam Global High Quality, one of our internal funds, was running cash at 22% due to valuations. As opportunities come to them, they are deploying cash to capitalise. Our managers are our chosen experts in their space. We prefer to leave them to it.

How are you communicating with clients or advisers at this time? How are you adjusting to you and your teams working from home? What practical tips would you share for working in this way?

As we outsource the daily management of assets to our preferred fund managers, our job at times like this becomes largely about reinforcing our message of sticking to the right risk profile. Clients who avow to being ‘in it for the long term' can become unsettled, and ‘short-term focused' at times like this. When both wealth and health are threatened it is totally understandable. But only an end to the crisis will bring comfort. As markets are emotion-machines in the short term, reflecting our clients' (and most investors') fears, our job is to encourage them back to the long term.

So, the most challenging job we have is reinforcing (mainly via webinars!) why we are not dynamically trading. But if we have built (and clients are in) the right portfolios, we shouldn't need to. We constantly reinforce the message: their risk grade hasn't changed so why should their portfolio?

And finally, what is helping you get through the weeks at home?

So far it has been incredibly busy. The benefit of not spending three hours commuting a day is three (or more) hours more work! Fortunately, my desk overlooks some large lakes. They are now deserted of fisherman, so make for a great stroll as the sun sets, after a mentally exhausting day. There is all manner of birdlife, from herons and cormorants through to large geese and birds of prey - it is a bit of a twitcher's paradise. So, despite the absence of people it remains a hive of activity. Nonetheless, it is very relaxing and reminds us in this surreal period that life seems to go on as normal.