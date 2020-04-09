Investment Influencers coronavirus Q&A: Ben Gutteridge of Invesco

UK fund selectors give their unique take on the rapidly evolving global coronavirus crisis from a professional and personal perspective. Today, we hear from Ben Gutteridge, director of Invesco’s Model Portfolio Service

How does the market fallout from the coronavirus pandemic compare with other tough times during your career? Are there lessons you have learnt during your career that can help you now?

I do not think I have ever experienced markets quite like this in my career. I was working in the financial services industry during the Global Financial Crisis, but the scale of the market moves currently are of even greater magnitude, although it is important to note, for completely different reasons. I miss that era when a 5% daily swing was considered extreme!

The key lesson to be drawn from previous downturns is the rewards that come from patience and discipline.

Of course, markets could yet go lower, but the scale of the effort from leading policymakers should offer a degree of comfort that the worst economic outcomes can be avoided; and that a reasonably robust recovery can begin once infection rates have (dramatically) fallen.

Indeed, governments are arguably acting faster to leverage their own balance sheets this time relative to prior crises.

What are the key pieces of data or commentary you are looking at to help you analyse the situation?

A durable recovery in the stockmarket is unlikely to begin until there is sufficient scope for economic activity in the major developed nations to resume.

In order for such activity to recover meaningfully, however, global leaders will need to start removing their containment policies designed to curb the spread of the virus.

This process can only begin when the data points to a dramatic fall in the number of cases, either as a result of the containment policies, or with the arrival of an effective vaccine.

On that basis, we are watching the fatality count in Italy as well as the US (particularly New York) very closely. These signals will offer a more robust framework to debate and promote recovery.

What shifts have you made on portfolios since the crisis intensified? How are you protecting portfolios and where are the opportunities?

The Invesco Model Portfolio Service is a range of portfolios set up for the long-term investor in the advisory space through the financial intermediary channel. They are constructed utilising a forensic research approach seeking out long-term value.

In practical terms, this means the portfolios are suitably balanced, and do not overly expose investors to any single risk, such as value or momentum or size. This means turnover will be structurally lower.

At the margin there are more growth assets going into portfolios, particularly in the US. This will be a function of the long-term reward of an asset class relative to its volatility, the scope for a lower for longer interest rate environment and also the output of some labour-intensive fund analysis work i.e. where we believe an increased opportunity for alpha exists.