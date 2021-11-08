Deep Dive: Investors need to be patient in Europe

Rising Covid cases, new economic lockdowns and a slow pace of vaccination - Europe's economy was very much under the spotlight at the start of this year for the wrong reasons, particularly as the UK and US pushed on with their re-opening plays.

European equity rally will continue into 2022 as reflation trade has 'way to go'

In truth, a lot was Europe's own doing; vaccine nationalism was rife, while political wrangling from domestic elections - as they always seem to do - held the economy back.

But fast forward to today and European equities have shown tremendous resiliency as one of the better performing markets in 2021, returning 15% year to date. The recovery since restrictions were lifted in March/April has been eye-catching from both an unemployment and GDP perspective. Economic data across Europe has come in considerably better than expected. For example, the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI has ranged between 58.5 and 63 between March and October 2021, not bad considering anything higher than 50 implies growth.

Growth's recent dominance over value has been a powerful driver - it has been as stark as it has been in other parts of the world. It is often assumed Europe has a dearth of growth names, with returns driven by the likes of cyclicals and financials. The reality is different, for example 8.7% of the MSCI Europe is now in technology, nowhere near the 28.5% in the US - but not exactly a small allocation.

The chart below shows Europe's equity valuations - like all regions - are now expensive on most metrics versus its median average over the past 15 years. However, some are significantly more expensive than others and European equities stand out as more of an opportunity because they have been lagging behind the US since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, with the Sovereign Debt Crisis of 2010-12 resulting in a delayed recovery for the region. Over the last 10 years the S&P 500 has returned three times that of European equities.

Source: Datastream Refinitiv. MSCI and Schroders. Data to 30 September 2021.

With inflation the big buzzword, there is obviously hope that Europe could benefit from part of the structural change, which could see sectors such as financials, telecoms and energy benefit. Janus Henderson European Focus manager John Bennett says we cannot become polarised towards growth or value, based on inflation. However, he does feel the premium investors are paying for growth is extreme, adding that there is a "giant opportunity" in European value for a value-conscious investor, with some of the "unfashionable areas" left behind in the recovery.

ECB 'very unlikely' to raise interest rates in 2022

European equities have become more nervous in recent weeks - having taken on a stagflationary tone which has provoked concern around the outlook for corporate margins and household disposable incomes. Morgan Stanley's head of European and UK equity strategy Graham Secker feels these fears and supply chain issues will begin to ease throughout the fourth quarter, which should allow cyclical shares to rally alongside value names.

There will also be opportunities further down the market cap. There are some 2,500 quoted European stocks with a market capitalisation of between £100m and £5bn, compared with circa 400 above £5bn. Marlborough European Multi-cap manager David Walton currently has 50% of his portfolio in companies with a market cap below £1bn. He says there is greater scope for companies to go under the radar in Europe, citing that there is typically just one analyst from a bank covering companies in Europe with a market cap of £250m, compared to four or five in the US or UK. It is a view I agree with and we invest in the likes of Jupiter European Smaller Companies and the LF Montanaro European Income fund, both of which can take advantage of this under-researched element.

When it comes to Europe, the parable of the tortoise versus the hare comes to mind. Yes, value does look attractive but investors may also need to be patient and wait for opportunities to be realised in what is increasingly becoming a stockpickers' market.

Juliet Schooling Latter is research director at FundCalibre and Chelsea Financial Services