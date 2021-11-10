Deep Dive: Colder winters will lead to price pressures

Despite being tipped by most sell-side strategists to outperform the US equity market in 2021, European equities have lagged their US peers.

We believe one reason for the weaker performance is the dramatic softening in Chinese growth. European equities have historically relied heavily on strong growth from China boosting demand for certain key industries, such as German auto manufacturers and French luxury goods makers.

As China is currently facing multiple headwinds to growth, we expect a stabilisation at lower growth levels, translating into slower-than-expected sales and earnings growth in Europe in the months to come. Other regions, primarily the US, have more domestic-focused equity markets and are less dependent on the demand pull from China.

$130trn net-zero pledge a 'hot air' commitment, experts warn

Another headwind for European economies is the fact the region has experienced a stronger spike in energy prices than other parts of the world. A colder winter could exacerbate price pressures, leaving less disposable income for consumers to spend. While elevated savings from the Covid-19 lockdowns could partly offset this negative, the ‘pent-up demand' effect could be smaller and some downside risk remains in the winter months, as record low European gas storage levels (for this time of the year) make the market balance precarious.

In our view, the upside risk to prices from a colder-than-average winter is greater than the downside risk from a warmer-than-average winter.

‘Higher-for-longer' price levels have also led the ECB and the BoE to acknowledge upside risks to their inflation outlooks. After October's meeting the ECB is now almost certain to terminate its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in March 2022, removing at least some of the accommodation in place since the onset of the pandemic. Investors are currently pricing the first ten basis-point rate hike for August 2022, betting the ECB will have to follow other central banks in hiking rates. In the BoE's case, investors already expect it to begin raising rates before year end.

We believe energy price inflation complicates monetary policy decisions in Europe going into 2022. A more significant change in policy direction at the ECB's December meeting represents a downside risk scenario for European equities.

Source: Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Macrobond

At first glance, European equities appear attractively valued compared to their US peers. As the US equity market has much higher exposure to higher-growth technology stocks and less exposure to ‘old-economy' sectors like energy, materials and financials, the sector composition for the US market is vastly different from the European market. However, this difference still does not explain all the valuation discount.

The fact that US (technology) stocks offer higher growth rates, and the capacity to generate a higher return on equity than most European stocks, justifies a premium. It also means US equities have a higher implied duration, so are more sensitive to interest rates, further boosting the ‘fair' valuation level. As we expect global interest rates to only rise gradually, and to remain low historically, we do not expect the valuation discount between European and US stocks to shrink dramatically in the short term.

Survey: ESG least important factor for private investors

Another factor supporting our neutral view on European equities is equity fund flows in the region, which continue to lag global, US and Japanese equity funds relative to assets under management, according to data from EPFR and JP Morgan Research. In four of the past five weeks, European equity funds have seen outflows, whereas US equities have experienced four weeks of inflows, according to HSBC Research. However, on a positive note, the significant outflows observed in 2019 and 2020 have stabilised. Should we see sustained equity fund inflows, this would strengthen the case for an overweight in European equities, but we have not yet reached that point.

Andrew Harmstone is head of global balanced risk control at Morgan Stanley Investment Management