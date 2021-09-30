Deep Dive: Investors' attention turns to non-state-owned enterprises

Chinese equities have been negatively impacted by the recent wave of regulatory intervention by its government. We believe the concerns from the West stem largely from the lack of understanding of the East. The Beijing government's regulatory probe largely centres around three core areas: anti-competitive/monopolistic behaviour, data security issues and customer protection.

China's foreign policy aggressiveness chimes in with their principles on domestic populism. We believe China's national self-sufficiency programme has surfaced faster than the West expected, and China is in a less vulnerable position, which is why they are throwing the gauntlet to the US to stop coalition building against China. China is vying to be a leader in many aspects of technology such as semiconductors, medical devices, AI, green technology, and various forms of automation, but in a way that benefits ordinary people rather than a few billionaires with Unicorn IPOs. As the 20th national congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) draws near, President Xi wants to ensure he maintains his grip on the party. Xi's CCP's centenary speech emphasised that he was ready to lead the CCP towards the second centenary. The Chinese government is willing to tolerate short-term volatility in order to achieve its long-term goals on a more sustainable trajectory.

Uncertainty has also been growing over Beijing's willingness to support state-owned enterprises (SOEs), evident from a series of defaults by SOEs since the second half of 2020. A confluence of reasons has led to a sharp increase in default rates of companies in both onshore and offshore Chinese markets - tighter monetary policy, stricter lending policy by onshore banks coupled with the Chinese government's increasing tolerance towards SOEs defaulting on their debt obligations. This has led investors to revaluate their assumption of an implicit trust of government guarantee behind most SOEs.

During the period between 2017 and 2019, non-SOEs accounted for 80% of the defaults. Last year, however, the SOE defaults rose sharply, and we have witnessed a similar trend in the first quarter this year.

Not only has the share of SOEs risen but we have also observed a shift in the composition of onshore defaults from a sector perspective since 2018. Over the last three years, many companies facing financial stress belonged to industries affected by overcapacity such as energy, utilities, industrials, and materials.

However, last year there was a sharp change in trend, during which 40% of defaults by outstanding amount were from the technology sector (half of which could be attributed to one subsidiary of a top Chinese university). Meanwhile three quarters of offshore dollar bond defaults in 2018 were also in the energy sector. In 2020, we witnessed a sharp reversal the in trend with nearly 70% of such defaults stemming from the financial and technology sector.

In Q1 2021, the number of new defaults has been low, but with larger amounts outstanding compared to prior years. We believe China's acknowledgment of the insolvency of these debt-ridden firms will ultimately benefit its own economy. For one, the continuation of SOE defaults lowers the unfair advantage that SOEs have enjoyed over non-SOEs, paving the way for a more efficient allocation of financial resources over the long term. It will also improve the market's price discovery mechanism as investors respond to these changing risks.

One of the big differences between developed and emerging market stocks lies in their ownership structure. The largest share of emerging market (EM) companies are SOEs, in which a government entity has significant (more than 20%) ownership control. China has one of the highest proportions of state ownership within EMs. Notably, the rise in default rates of SOEs within China has certainly played a role in turning investors' attention to non-SOEs.

We have held the view for a while now that non-SOEs have displayed a structural advantage versus SOEs in terms of typically higher performance, higher quality and lower leverage. Owing to the lower degree of state ownership, non-SOEs also have an inherent tilt towards ESG via better corporate governance and environmental considerations.

Aneeka Gupta is director, research at WisdomTree Europe