Tread carefully: Ignoring social issues in emerging markets will harm investors

Focusing on ESG is crucial for all investors looking to allocate to emerging markets.

While ESG is clearly important in most asset classes, there are many idiosyncrasies within EM countries that mean a failure to effectively consider environmental, social and governance factors could have particularly meaningful consequences.

Governance

Governance standards have long been an issue in emerging markets.

Peculiar legal structures mean it is not always clear what shareholders actually own. Corruption is more common, while confidence in legal and regulatory institutions is weaker.

EM companies are much more likely to have a controlling shareholder (or group of shareholders) and government ownership is common, sometimes without being obvious.

Investors flock to emerging markets to benefit from post-coronavirus recovery

Bloomberg data shows that 20% of the EM universe is explicitly government-owned versus practically zero in the US equity market.

Therefore, those investing in emerging markets should be careful to determine who really owns the business and how they are incentivised, while assessing how management has behaved in the past and who they are ultimately answerable to.

When all is said and done, does the company care about minority shareholders?

It is also worth remembering that this is not an issue limited to small, less developed companies. Many of the largest names in the MSCI Emerging Markets index have controversial ownership structures, difficult regulatory relationships, and even examples of senior leaders facing prison for bribery.

Some managers have avoided these large-cap names altogether - a bold and significant active bet that will have hurt performance. Some do not see an issue and view them as a necessary workaround. Others have had to make compromises.

Clearly, there is no right answer, but entering these markets without a strong understanding of governance issues is a major risk.

Environment

Environmental impact is a global issue, but emerging-market countries contribute meaningfully to carbon emissions and stand to be the hardest hit by its implications.

A study from the Woods Hole Research Center shows that by 2030 major agricultural production regions in China, India and Brazil will all have to contend with lethal heatwaves, as well as greater potential for floods and droughts.

Environmental issues are particularly evident in China, which currently constitutes around 40% of the emerging market index. It uses roughly half of all the coal produced worldwide each year and is responsible for around a quarter of global carbon emissions.

It is also clear the Chinese government intends to address this, with targets to reach peak carbon use before 2030 and net zero emissions by 2060.

While investment decisions should not be driven by government policy, anyone investing in China or companies dependent on its custom should consider whether those companies will help or hinder the five-year plans. Historically, it has not been a fruitful endeavour to invest against the Chinese government.

Social

Myriad social elements must always inform investment decisions, but certain issues are especially pertinent to EM regions: workers' rights; labour standards; product quality and safety; employee health and safety; and community relations in particular.

Less box-ticking, more active engagement: Why we need fund managers who can help tackle climate change

Indeed, chequered social histories are by no means exclusive to the frontier end of the EM universe. One need not look far to find well-known, once widely held names that have disastrous records with real human cost.

The Vale dam disaster in Brazil clearly demonstrated the devastating impact of neglected safety standards, and there are countless manufacturers beset by rumours of forced labour and other abuses of workers' rights.

Aside from the human cost, social controversies can weaken competitive positioning, lead to boycotts, strikes and the loss of licenses, and have very high, very real regulatory costs.

Not only is addressing these issues the right thing to do for society at large, but ignoring them can ultimately harm individual investors as well.

Tom Baird is senior vice president of manager research at Redington

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-24 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.