Building a market for the next generation: EU bonds to spearhead a greener and more unified Europe

2020 was a challenging year for European bond investors, but an attempt by the European Central Bank (ECB) to stimulate an economic recovery in Europe has provided cause for optimism.

The bond market sell-off witnessed in March 2020 saw yields rise to all-time highs for some asset classes. Since then, the amount of negative yielding debt had been steadily on the rise, hitting a new decade high of $18.4trn in December 2020, before ending January 2021 at $16.8trn.

During the period of rising negative yielding debt, central banks massively expanded or reignited their quantitative easing programmes.

Looking specifically at European sovereign bonds, the general picture was very similar with yields falling from the peak seen in March 2020.

The first quarter of 2020 saw a rapid spread of Covid-19 across the continent resulting in European economies shutting down - something modern society had never seen before.

It was no surprise that the unconventional and protracted measures would ultimately lead to a contraction in eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) during Q1 and an even larger drop in the second quarter, even outpacing the levels witnessed in the great financial crisis.

Unlike in prior crises, the ECB did not hesitate to launch a new quantitative easing (QE) programme. The pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) was announced in March 2020 with an envelope of €600bn only to be increased to €1.35trn just three months later.

By the end of the year, the ECB expanded the size of the PEPP to nearly €1.9trn, extending the time horizon to at least March 2022 and increasing subsidised long-term loans for banks to help stimulate lending to the real economy.

The ECB had previously indicated that European Union member states would need to unify in times of crisis to support an economic recovery in the eurozone - this idea gave new life to EU bonds.

Adopted by the European Commission (EC) in May 2020, the SURE initiative will be funded by up to €100bn of new joint European Union debt issuance. This programme focuses on helping EU member states revive their labour markets amid the pandemic.

To encourage demand from investors, bonds issued under SURE fall under the EU's social bond framework, highlighting that the European bond market is shifting towards becoming more ESG aware.

Shortly after the SURE initiative, the European Commission (EC) put forward the NextGenerationEU programme with a significantly larger envelope of €750bn aimed at funding the eurozone's economic recovery.

As these programmes will help increase the issuance of social or green bonds in the market, the EU is sending a clear message that it will do 'whatever it takes' to stimulate the economy while demonstrating its commitment to sustainable finance as it aims to build a greener and more social Europe.