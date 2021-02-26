Appealing to generation Alpha: How can companies make investments more meaningful to future generations?

Winter 2020: I am generation X, a senior professional and I work in healthcare. I have a young son that has just started school in the middle of the pandemic. The crisis has increased my sense of responsibility as well as the importance of protecting myself and my family’s health and financial wellbeing.

With interest rates at an all time low, I want to invest and put more aside to protect and safeguard my children's future. The world they will occupy will no doubt feel different from today.

By 2030, generation Alpha (born between 2010-2024) will represent roughly 11% of the workforce. Its cohorts will have grown up in a connected world where the presence and use of a smart device is constant.

The communities and organisations they belong to will likely be more diverse, while many will enter new careers in green technology, cyber defence or data science.

So, when I choose who and how to invest, I am no longer just thinking about generating a return better than cash or mitigating loss. I am also considering what the planet may look like for my children and how organisations will navigate and manage the transition to a low carbon economy.

I want to know how governments and organisations from the world's developed economies will help less developed countries recover from the pandemic and ensure people have access to good health and education.

My predicament: choose a provider that I know, trust and shares my values. Few are front of mind and I rarely discover or learn about them in the social media content or the press that I read. Google searches reveal a plethora of choice, but the consistency of the messaging does not allow me to discern one provider from another.

I want to be convinced that the organisation recognises the challenges we face regarding climate change, mass migration and automation. They do not need to have all the answers, but I want to believe the organisation's investment philosophy reflects those risks and opportunities to create a clear pathway for my families future wellbeing.

The provider's history, however long, is relevant to me only if they can demonstrate hard cases of where they have pursued a similar philosophy to successfully champion and navigate change.

How do providers appeal to a new generation of investor?

Communicate why you exist

Firstly, don't talk about products. Instead, communicate the value the organisation delivers and the change it seeks to bring.

As an example, the cost of not managing climate change has been estimated at a loss of 5% of global GDP each year. A typical recession may only be 2% to 3% of GDP.

Today's environmental challenge is an opportunity for investment organisations to step forward and lead the safe transition to a low carbon economy through responsible allocation of capital.

Reminding customers of why you exist - to deliver future financial well being, for example - enables the business to demonstrate relevancy. Investment managers need to evidence how they understand future challenges, not just in the context of the environment, but the mega-trends and how they will impact society.

A purposeful communication strategy, as described above, can generate emotional appeal with customers because it talks to their values and needs, it defines a reason for customers to choose your organisation over another.