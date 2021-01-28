Bursting the bubble of fear: Three reasons why calm is needed to see through turbulent time in US markets

Worries are widespread that US equities and other risk assets are disconnected from the real world, given sky high valuations despite an economic Great Compression driven by lockdowns.

But this disconnect is a pre-existing condition, reflected in market clichés such as "Bad news is good news" or "The Fed put", accentuated by surging central bank support since March 2020.

The clear fear: we are in a bubble that will eventually, inevitably burst, despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to keep the show on the road.

Getting Down To Business - How Will Biden's Presidency Affect Markets?

On top of that, some Fed governors have signalled that tapering may need to start as early as this year.

As if that were not enough, greater regulation, redistributive budgetary policies as well as significantly greater fiscal support and raising corporate taxes to offset some red ink from the "Blue Wave" are more plausible, now that US President Biden has Congress onside.

Prospects of enlarged supply and eventual tapering in Fed demand for Treasury debt are contributing to US yield curve "bear steepening" as long-bond yields rise.

Since much of the rally in US equities is attributable to Fed balance sheet expansion and negative real yields on safe assets, larger deficits and slowing Fed purchases could eventually raise the cost of corporate credit.

More regulation could raise operating costs or reduce revenue as higher taxes reduce profits and shareholder returns. The lofty valuations of US equities and other risk assets could suffer, even in an economic recovery.

Warning against complacency

But three counterpoints may well outweigh these valid concerns.

Firstly, financial exuberance and real-world challenges are arguably flip sides of the same coin. We are not out of the woods despite vaccine rollouts. Many economies are locked down again and new viral strains may delay full reopening worldwide.

Federal Reserve: No interest rate hikes until end of 2023

Yet all this only supports the case for easy money, even if fiscal policy is more supportive. Renewed financial stress, cascading defaults and a new financial crisis cannot be ruled out - avoiding all of which must continue to be a top priority for central banks and regulators in their quest to minimise sustained damage to potential growth, pointing to ultra-loose monetary policy and financial conditions.

Taper Tantrum fears tempered

Secondly, the Fed's new monetary policy framework reduces the risk of a new 'Taper Tantrum', in which risk-free and risk assets suffer capital losses, raising the chances that the dollar softens further.

Flexible Average Inflation Targeting acknowledges that the Fed has not succeeded in delivering on its triple mandate of price stability, full employment and moderate long-term interest rates.

Inflation came in under the Fed's target for most of the past 25 years (see chart below). The Fed can now formally allow the economy to run hot and react later.

The Fed's triple mandate can normally be reduced to two because price stability and moderate interest rates go hand in hand.