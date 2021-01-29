Turning the corner: New Biden administration will see new approaches in jumpstarting America's economic revival

Investors always underestimate the US's ability to bounce back from a crisis, but its economy is very different from markets in Europe.

The lack of safety nets means that disruption, however it is caused, leads to rapid change. Companies have huge flexibility to shed jobs and recruit rapidly as and when needed.

This led to some pretty scary numbers at the peak of the crisis, but it was also the reason for the strong rebound.

Full-blooded capitalism means just that, and as some companies went to the wall, others were chomping at the bit to take their market share.

Recovery will broaden

The recovery in 2020 was narrow and we can expect this to widen as vaccines are rolled out and economies open up.

The main driver of performance in 2020 was technology companies and the contribution of this sector cannot be underestimated.

In 2021, this is likely to be replaced by a broader rebound in more cyclically focused areas of the market which remain cheap as a result of uncertainty weighing on markets.

People were quick to resume their lives and old habits when restrictions were lifted, and while some trends have been changed permanently, the likes of holidays will come back strongly, boosting sectors worst impacted by the pandemic.

While 2020 was about the growth of the lockdown winners, the earnings recovery of some of the sold-off stocks and sectors is likely to be huge in 2021, especially as some areas have seen next to no trade or activity.

Blue wave

Politics is important to the outlook this year, and more so than normal, as the US now has a new president.

With Joe Biden in the White House and the Democrats now controlling both houses, the outlook has changed, but perhaps not as dramatically as some believe.

Biden will struggle to get all he wants through and there will be the appropriate checks and balances. It will, however, be enough to get an increase on fiscal spending to support the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Areas to see significant change are not yet clear, but technology may be one focus of attention from President Biden, as he has been critical of the power and influence the tech giants have.

Tougher regulation to control them seems likely, although dealing with the pandemic will take up much of his initial focus.

Green infrastructure

The Democrats have promised to invest heavily in the US to improve its crumbling infrastructure, with a significant effort to transition the country towards a more environmentally-friendly footing.

The President has pledged to oversee $2trn of spending on clean energy and infrastructure, spread over the course of his first term in office.

Infrastructure investment has historically been used as a way to boost economic activity as the money enters the real economy and not just financial markets, but it remains an important consideration for investors.