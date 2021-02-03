The road to a united, sustainable America? Macro risks will do little to destabilise companies' ESG efforts

We are fundamental stockpickers – which helped us in a year that was perhaps anything but typical.

Stocks were volatile throughout most of 2020 due to anxiety about Covid-19, the US Presidential Election and negotiations for further economic stimulus.

This was in contrast to fervent optimism which began with the promise of strong growth and profitability at the beginning of the calendar year that was then massively disrupted by lockdowns, restrictions, and the more existential dangers of a highly contagious and dangerous disease.

IW Long Reads: Make America Green Again - Removal of Trump should strengthen ESG tailwinds

Now, amid enthusiasm about positive vaccine news to combat the coronavirus, much uncertainty remains.

We have also witnessed enormous growth in sustainable investing. The space is not monolithic: terms such as responsible investing, sustainable investing, ESG and impact all mean different things to different people, and there exist a wide variety of ways that investors have incorporated these considerations into their portfolios.

To the extent that ESG ratings from third-party providers are one of these considerations, we note every ratings system prioritises different factors when defining a 'good' ESG company.

Some prioritise transparency and disclosure; others prioritise a company's environmental or social track record or its past controversies; others prioritise current carbon emissions.

Depending on which ratings service you choose, you may see wildly different results, as seen in the analysis above. This shows all of our portfolio holdings (anonymised) at the same point in time and the range of ESG ratings they have received from six leading ESG data firms.

There is a lot of good information out there. But translating imperfect ESG data into shareholder value is not straightforward.

However, we believe opportunities exist in many areas of the economy in companies that are addressing critical and increasingly challenging sustainability issues.

There were many healthcare companies benefitting from Covid testing and vaccine/therapy manufacturing in 2020 - but we take a long-term view of all our investments and own healthcare companies despite Covid.

Notwithstanding very recent underperformance from 'Covid winners' given the threat of difficult comparisons in 2021, many of these healthcare companies have very strong business models, capable management teams and highly-predictable, recurring revenue models built around consumables and services.

This gives us comfort in the durability of their businesses and the consistency of their growth rates over the long term.