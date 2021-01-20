Three months' pain for long-term gain? Tackling Q1 headwinds will lead to better times ahead

Sentiment towards UK equities has been poor since the Brexit referendum result back in 2016, and UK equities have substantially lagged their global peers over the last three-and-a-half years.

Global equity market performance has been led by 'growth' and 'momentum' styles during this period, at the expense of 'value'.

Compared with other developed equity markets, the UK is relatively overweight value-oriented sectors such as oil & gas, mining and banks, and relatively light in high growth sectors like technology.

Last year, this trend was further exacerbated by the pandemic which caused several UK companies to cut dividends, with the very structure of the UK market working against it thanks to its cyclical nature.

Unsurprisingly, surveys of both institutional and retail investors suggest that exposure to UK equities is currently low relative to history as a result of the above, with other markets - such as the tech-heavy US - taking the limelight.

What it means, as we begin 2021, is that UK equity market valuations are relatively attractive versus other regions.

According to Bloomberg, the UK equity market trades on a P/E ratio of 15x which is almost 25% lower than P/E of the MSCI AC World index.

The market also yields more than 3%, which is higher than most other equity markets.

The yield is particularly attractive relative to that of cash which is virtually zero (with some UK monetary policy makers openly discussing negative interest rates), and government bonds which yield less than 0.2% on the benchmark 10-year gilt.

In a global context, these factors suggest UK equities are now the contrarian value play where growth and momentum have been the dominant styles.

Critics could argue the situation is much unchanged from last year, but the last-gasp deal to resolve Brexit (at least partly) is a new positive which must be considered.

Avoiding no deal is a big step forward, and we believe, combined with the valuation gap to other markets, that UK equities should be able to outperform this year as a result, thanks to the removal of so much uncertainty.

The outlier remains the pandemic, with the UK now in another lockdown that is expected to last for much of the first quarter (although this is being mimicked rapidly around the globe).

In the near term, the message remains that headwinds are here to be overcome, but investors in the UK need to look through the first quarter to better times ahead.