AMP Capital's Mousina: Everything counts in small amounts when it comes to gold

In times of market uncertainty, one commodity in particular appeals to investors. Gold is known for its safe haven status, with intrinsic value and inflation hedging characteristics.

So, with 2020 a year of unprecedented global uncertainty, it is no surprise that the gold price has risen dramatically.

Unlike most other commodities, which are priced on expected demand in an industrial or economic cycle, actual production and demand for jewellery and industrial use is trivial relative to the huge existing gold stock.

As a result, 'animal spirits' play a huge role in the determination of the gold price. This can make for a volatile ride and history has shown the gold price goes through long-term upswings and downswings.

Why the gold rush?

The new peak for the gold price reflects a declining US dollar, investors' demand for an inflation hedge and a fall in the opportunity cost of holding gold. More upside is likely until interest rates and bond yields rise substantially.

Gold vies with the US dollar for 'save haven' status among investors globally. The price of gold has now broken out to a record high and other major currencies have strengthened against the US dollar from their coronavirus panic lows.

There are several reasons why the dollar has likely peaked and will decline over the next six to 12 months:

• The gap between US and global interest rates has collapsed as the Federal Reserve has cut rates to zero making the dollar less attractive

• The trade-weighted dollar has become expensive based on relative price levels (purchasing power parity); and

• The Fed has been relatively more aggressive in its quantitative easing programme compared to many other central banks, increasing the relative supply of dollars.

A recovery in global growth (albeit a faltering one, given the ongoing threat from coronavirus) is likely to hurt the dollar reflecting the relatively lower cyclical exposure of the US market.

US gold price history

If the dollar has peaked, this is good news for commodities including gold. This partly reflects the reality that values are relative, so a falling dollar naturally pushes up the price of gold as it is priced in US dollars. But there are other factors at play as well.

Up to the early 1970s, the US dollar was fixed against gold, subject to periodic devaluations. Through the 1970s, gold was in a secular upswing as investors turned to gold for protection against inflation.

However, from 1980 to 1999 gold was in a secular downtrend as inflation was brought under control.

The 2000s saw gold enter another secular upswing in line with other commodities and, despite a brief interruption at the time of the Global Financial Crisis, this got a further push along with the eurozone debt crisis and more central bank monetary easing into 2011, which saw gold peak at $1,921 in 2011.

This gave way as global growth improved, with gold falling into 2015.