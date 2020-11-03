High time for a 'good event': Human optimism key to US market success

US equities have been the stand-out performers of 2020, with the S&P 500 up more than 5% to 27 October 2020 and the Nasdaq 100 up nearly 32%. In contrast, the FTSE 100 has tumbled - more than 23% over this period.

What has driven this huge absolute and relative performance amid the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic response? The answer surely lies in the nature of said response.

With huge swathes of workers operating from home and unable to go out, large-cap technology stocks were always going to be clear beneficiaries, and the US has the most well-known of them by far.

But this acceleration of an already present secular trend does not explain the outperformance of the US market in its entirety.

The Federal Reserve's twin programmes to lower deposit rates to near zero and buy up huge quantities of both government and corporate debt ensured that the entire term structure of interest rates, from short-dated to long-dated, was pulled down and stayed down.

In turn, this has boosted the net present values of those stocks that offered a realistic chance of earnings growth out into the future.

This central bank response was not unique to the US, but with over 35% of the S&P 500 index in 'long duration' technology and communications stocks alone, it is easy to see how US equities were propelled upwards in a significant re-rating that saw off all its regional peers.

As for the Nasdaq 100, its gains were proportionally even higher given its more sizeable allocations to such growth-style stocks. This contrasts significantly with Europe's capital markets which are rich in old-world sectors such as carmakers, banks and industrials whose very business models came into question this year.

But since the end of September, the case for US equities appears to have weakened. Technology stocks were subject to fevered speculation in the summer as a combination of retail investors using platforms such as Robinhood and E*Trade, as well as sizeable institutional players such as Softbank, deployed aggressive options strategies to gain low-cost exposure to key indices like the Nasdaq.

This caused a sharp acceleration of technology stocks in August before a significant unwind in September.

Broader US stocks have also been see-sawing as investors grapple for more clarity amid a slew of negative news flow and upcoming event risk.

This included a second wave of reported Covid-19 infections and its effect on a US economy whose recovery remains fragile. US unemployment insurance claims remain stubbornly high at over 23 million, while the hit to low income employment has been far harder than to high income employment, exacerbating inequality and further economic impairment.

And, in a sign of the times, consumer savings rates have uncharacteristically risen in America despite ever-lower interest rates, boding ill for all-important consumption as a stalwart of growth.

Then of course the US election offers exactly what markets hate - uncertainty. After an already fraught year politically, with race riots engulfing their major cities, Americans now face a difficult choice between an incumbent administration prioritising economic growth versus a Democrat challenger that promises to prioritise near-term personal safety.