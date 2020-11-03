Artemis' Weldon: US recovery still on the cards beyond the election

Much changes. But the importance of the US economy stays the same - and the signs are that a recovery is building momentum. That is not to say it will be straightforward or guaranteed.

The recovery will not be completely immune to the US Presidential Election - and it is interesting to note that some investors are as worried about the period after the election as the result itself.

Pent-up demand

The foundations for a recovery are clear, with some positive signs. Consumer confidence has continued to rise from its lows during the initial lockdown.

Saving rates are high and, notwithstanding people's fears about employment, there is pent-up demand in parts of the economy.

Trends are favouring the US housing market, which boomed until 2007 but never fully recovered from the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

Now there is greater demand, including from millennials who represent a large and increasing proportion of the US population. Those between 26 and 34 add up to over 26 million.

Many, particularly those into their 30s, will have been living with their parents since the GFC. They will be ready to buy their first properties as the effects of the pandemic ease.

Home improvements

Another boon for housing-related stocks has been the repair and remodel' trend, more commonly known as DIY'.

It is an understandable reaction from homeowners who do not want the upheaval of moving, so instead put their money back into their current homes.

We believe the likes of home sanitary and bathroom provider Fortune Brands will benefit from people's reinvestment in their homes.

Then there is working from home. E-commerce has had two years of growth condensed by the pandemic into a few months.

This has driven fantastic growth in a small group of technology stocks but there are also a number of software companies - particularly among mid caps - involved in monitoring and enhancing the productivity of those working from home.

A broader rally

What does this mean for us as we manage our funds? It means being prepared for a broadening of the rally from the lows seen in March.

We want to keep the growth exposure in our portfolios, which has served us very well in 2020 and recent years. But we also want to add some cyclicality, replacing some of our exposure to high growth.

Manufacturing activity is picking up, as is the need to transport goods across the US. We are looking at how we can best access that type of pick-up in activity.

The likes of Caterpillar will be a beneficiary of infrastructure spend, while Knight Transportation (trucks) and Kansas City Southern Lines are examples of companies we believe will capture increases in transportation.

One cyclical area that we are avoiding, however, is banks. Despite their strong earnings, they face the headwind of lower interest rates. That is putting pressure on their net interest margins.

We feel that getting access to a cyclical recovery is better achieved through industrials. Plus, an election victory for the Democrats might lead to more regulation for financials, and thereby increase pressure on profits.

By contrast, an area we could increase our exposure to if the Democrats win is renewables.

These would be likely to benefit from green policies in a Biden administration.