ESG is for life, not just for pandemics

A crisis of the scale we are currently attempting to navigate comes with many risks.

Clearly, the risk to the public health is paramount, but it also carries risks for the economy.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, ESG investment was experiencing a boom. Investors flocked to specialist ESG funds - those that prioritise investment on ethical, social, and good governance lines - and demanded more from their fund managers.

However, when priorities changed to securing economic recovery, to looking for income after dividends had been scrapped by many companies, many began to question if ESG considerations risked being neglected and forgotten amongst the furore.

Covid-19: Accelerating the energy transition and driving climate-friendly investment opportunities

From attitudes of the general public, it seems the groundswell of opinion is ESG is important. This is particularly true among millennials who have a strong belief in the power of accounting for ESG and the impact it can have on financial returns. Three-quarters of millennials agree their investments could influence climate change, for example.

At Willis Towers Watson, Alliance Trust's investment manager, we maintain that ESG continues to be of upmost importance and will have even greater significance long after the virus has abated, not just on climate concerns (although these are key), but also when it comes to the issue of corporate governance.

A design for life

Despite the short-term distraction in markets and among investors, ESG will rightly be placed high on the agenda over the coming years. 2020's crisis has only shone light on the need for strong corporate governance.

UK and European legislation will continue to demand a focus on responsible and ethical governance structures, and the public is increasingly focused on the underlying purpose of companies and the values and actions of their leaders.

If the crisis has done one thing, it has thrown into sharp contrast those businesses seen to be taking the long-term view and those that appear to be putting short-term profits above all else.

Impact investing set to double over the next five years

Those that take the long-term view are looking to do the right thing by their multiple stakeholders, not just shareholders but also their clients, employees, wider society and the planet.

This will surely have a lasting impact on investors' approaches to judging a company.

The 'G' in ESG covers a broad range of areas. It encompasses measures such as management, board structure, policies, standards, auditing and compliance.

Transparency and accuracy are vital here - investors want to know that a company's accounts are a true reflection and that their processes are ethical.

As investors, focusing on how a business is governed and how the business functions is, we believe, intrinsically linked to the sustainability of the business and returns for investors in the future.

Where the industry must act faster to meet sustainable investing demand

Good stewardship and oversight of firms' corporate governance is among the most useful functions of the asset management industry.

Rather than simply attempting to beat a benchmark in the short term, where there are always winners and losers, strong stewardship and engagement has broad benefits for most, if not all, stakeholders.