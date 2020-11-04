The active manager's edge: Being mindful of ESG factors is simply good risk management

There are two stages to assessing corporate governance when analysing funds: how the fund manager considers governance in their own stock selection process, and how they themselves are governed running that process.

Picking stocks with good corporate governance should be an integral part of a fund manager's philosophy - a company with good governance is one that will last, and ultimately secure ongoing revenues, and profits and dividends for shareholders. It is the active manager's edge.

In certain markets, this edge is wide - in emerging market companies where shareholder rights are less prevalent, and legal or regulatory structures less stringent, sorting the wheat from the chaff can result in considerable outperformance over the benchmark.

But it applies across the globe, sectors and asset classes. Good active fund managers have always placed governance at the top of their wish list - and it now joined by good environmental and social policies under the acronym ESG.

We believe being mindful of ESG factors is simply good risk management. A fund manager should be looking for companies that are sustainable, whether the broader market recognises that in their current share price or not.

Ultimately good active management is about backing winners and avoiding losers. Failure to engage with ESG risks means you are not taking into account threats to your investments' financial health.

Some of this comes down to scandal avoidance, such as Boohoo's recent modern slavery investigation, or Volkswagen's emissions scandal, but ESG concerns do not have to hit the headlines to impact a company's fortunes.

Governments, regulators and consumers are showing preferential treatment to companies that look after their customers, staff and the planet. Investing in the companies that get this right should equal long-term returns.

That is not to say we consider only ethical funds to be the way forward. Exclusionary funds - dark green as they used to be known - are a great way for investors who want to shun certain sin sectors altogether to align their money with their morals.

But all fund managers, whether labelled sustainable, ethical, impact or not, should be thinking about potential ESG risks to their investments.

Evidence of positive company engagement is key here. It is rare for us to have a meeting with a fund manager in which there is not a slide or two in the presentation deck on ESG. But this is not enough.

When the rhetoric can be backed up with examples of where fund managers have engaged with businesses across ESG matters - be it overdue financial restructuring, carbon neutrality, board representation, or a host of other issues - then you can begin to determine between those that talk the talk and those that walk the walk.