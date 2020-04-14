Aviva Investors' Emma Halley: Capital preservation is imperative

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in enormous uncertainty regarding the outlook for the global economy and markets.

That uncertainty pertains to the persistence of the virus, the measures governments might take to contain the spread, the economic impact of the both of those factors, and finally the monetary and fiscal policy support for households, businesses and asset prices. With so much uncertainty, our confidence in market developments from here is even less than usual. As such, it is imperative to act in favour capital preservation when constructing portfolios.

This should involve a somewhat balanced risk allocation to market return strategies, such as equities and credit, while also having some defensive assets such as gold and US Treasuries. The most difficult thing to do in these times is to pick the 'bottom' in markets. A breakthrough vaccine or treatment could be found tomorrow, therefore constructing portfolios to deliver returns over various outcomes is key to navigating these turbulent times.

However, as an investor you are required to also look through the short-term uncertainty and identify sustainable, long-term opportunities where markets, in this time of crisis, are pricing assets wrongly. As a multi-asset investor, comparing valuations across a wide range of markets is key to determining which offers the most attractive risk reward. Interestingly, global investment grade credit looks attractive at these levels as it has suffered in sympathy with the much riskier parts of the credit market even though the bulk of these companies have solid balance sheets and default rates will remain very low even through a deep recession.

Elsewhere in equities, the structural shifts that were taking place in technology and lowering our carbon footprint will likely be accelerated following the crisis. As a large portion of the global workforce moved successfully to virtual working over the past month, corporate spend on supporting and improving this infrastructure will only increase. Therefore, identifying a basket of companies that will benefit from these trends will likely be a winning strategy over the longer term.

Bull Points

In times of crisis, market dislocations emerge which offer attractive entry levels for longer term opportunities





Structural trends such as investment in technology will only increase post Covid-19

Bear Points