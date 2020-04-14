M&G's Alex Araujo: Opportunities for long-life global infrastructure assets

Listed infrastructure was certainly not immune to the coronavirus-related market downturn in March.

Nevertheless, the extraordinary circumstances created attractive buying opportunities for long-life global infrastructure assets, which form the backbone of modern society. While the short-term outlook remains unclear, it is important to remember the asset class has the ability to rebound quickly once the dust settles.

How investors can benefit from infrastructure spending

Transportation and energy infrastructure came under severe pressure in the indiscriminate market sell-off. The latter was the worst hit sector, due to the unprecedented combination of a supply shock and a collapse in demand owing to the pandemic. And unsurprisingly, a domino-effect of lockdowns worldwide has led to a precipitous drop in global travel. This has had a significant impact on transportation infrastructure - specifically airports and toll roads, though heavy goods transport on toll toads remains relatively intact.

Communications infrastructure, on the other hand, has proved resilient - with the shift to mass homeworking and the importance of connectivity through data centres, broadband networks and communications towers, standing these businesses in good stead. Social infrastructure, including hospitals, has also been able to withstand the extreme market conditions.

We have reduced our exposure to these relatively strong performers in order to fund opportunities in other areas. While our fund is typically managed as a low turnover, buy-and-hold strategy, the current circumstances are far from normal, so we have been opportunistic in the volatile markets.

Infrastructure assets: Where to invest when airports, ports and toll roads are suffering

We capitalised on the relative value opportunities in utilities - which we expect to maintain and grow their dividends. We also added selectively to our holdings in transportation and energy infrastructure. However, we did so in a measured manner, conscious of the fact negative sentiment can persist for long periods of time before fundamentals reassert themselves.

Listed infrastructure recovered much more quickly than the broader market in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. Its consistent revenues and cashflows are conducive to a swift recovery in share prices when normal market conditions are restored.

While there is understandably a lot of focus on the short term during the current crisis, it is crucial we do not lose sight of the long-term perspective this asset class requires.

Bull Points

• The extraordinary circumstances and extreme negative sentiment have created near-unprecedented buying opportunities

• Listed infrastructure has the ability to bounce back quickly when markets return to normal

Bear Points

• March was a challenging month for many sectors, with energy and transportation infrastructure coming under particular pressure

• Negative sentiment can continue for long periods of time before fundamentals reassert themselves

Alex Araujo is fund manager of M&G's Global Listed Infrastructure fund