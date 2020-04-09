Which investment-grade bond markets are offering the best opportunities?

Valuations in the investment grade range are attractive in the medium term

The global spread of the coronavirus led to a simultaneous shock on both the supply and the demand side of the affected economies.

The measures taken to contain the virus have led to a widespread standstill in many industries, and a recession can no longer be prevented.

This has fueled fears of a credit crunch and has led to distortions in bond markets. Spreads in the corporate bond segment widened significantly, even among issuers with good credit ratings.

In the meantime, however, central banks and governments have adopted very extensive monetary and fiscal policy measures to alleviate potentially negative second-round effects.

Central banks in the US and Europe, for example, have committed themselves to buying investment grade bonds on a large scale in order to ensure the refinancing of the real economy.

This extensive liquidity support should also stabilise the markets in the medium term, even if a sustained calming of the situation requires a decline in new infections in key economies first.

Against this backdrop, we believe there are opportunities, especially for good-quality corporate bonds.

Many companies are returning to the primary market to be prepared for a longer financial lean period. This leads to attractive new issue premiums.

The markets in the US and Europe are proving to be quite receptive. Valuations in the investment grade range are attractive in the medium term, even if historically high default rates are assumed.

The central bank support should keep spreads tight. The government's protective umbrellas that have been put up over the corporate sector also have a supportive effect.

Moreover, it is to be expected that businesses will primarily focus on servicing their debts and instead tend to cut dividends or, if necessary, sell holdings.

On the other hand, there is upside potential for investment grade bonds if there are signs of a normalisation after the coronavirus crisis.

This is because in the ongoing low-interest environment, investments that still offer returns remain in demand.

Normen Fritz is head of financials, fixed income fund management at Union Investment

Bull points

• Bonds of investment grade companies with solid balance sheets are attractively priced due to the corona crisis, as they price in a significant macroeconomic deterioration

• Even if there are longer-lasting economic problems, companies with a good credit rating have the opportunity to maintain debt service and avoid default

Bear points

• There is a risk that the coronavirus crisis cannot be resolved quickly due to a lack of suitable vaccines and drugs

• If the shutdown lasts longer, there is a risk that the population will become restless and this will lead to political tension, which in turn will have a negative impact on the economy