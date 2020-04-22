How is Europe coping with multi-year productivity lows?

European equities have declined 26% during 2020 owing to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consequently, economic activity indices have declined to multi-year lows.

Although European authorities have been late in responding, they now appear more decisive in managing the crisis and Europe could possibly manage a swifter pick-up in growth as soon as the public health situation stabilises.

High frequency data in China is continuing to improve and is most likely to benefit Europe's export driven economy.

Europe is currently the epicentre of the pandemic and with substantial lockdown's in place could see the rate of recovery similar to that of China in the coming months.

In the European Union, governments considered a sizeable fiscal package to support economies. Finance ministers agreed to an increase in spending of 1% of GDP and discussed how the European Stability Mechanism might be used to deal with the crisis.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced that in addition to the €120bn of stimulus announced, it was creating a €750bn of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), which would include both sovereign and corporate bonds.

European authorities are also considering more relief for banks dealing with bad loans owing to the coronavirus.

One option under review is temporarily suspending a portion of accounting rules known as International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9), which was introduced in 2018 forcing banks to book losses on doubtful loans at an early stage.

The German government is set to abandon six years of fiscal restraint and borrow an additional €120bn this year to finance a support package that could hit €750bn including loan guarantees.

The 12-month forward P/E ratio has hit the average recession P/E at 9.7x earnings. European dividend yields are high compared to history in sharp contrast to other global assets which makes them attractive in the current low yielding environment.

The current coverage ratio of dividends is above its long run average and not stretched, as aggregate balance sheets are not as stretched as witnessed during the Global Financial Crisis.

Aneeka Gupta, director of research at WisdomTree

Bull points

• Europe's policy response appears robust enough to handle the economic downturn triggered by the Covid-19

• European valuations remain attractive and sustainable as balance sheets are not as stretched as they were during the Global Financial Crisis

Bear points

