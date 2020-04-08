Rathbone's Jackson: Why growth companies will fare best after lockdown

We cannot predict when markets will finally reach a bottom – they may already have – but we believe it is most likely to be once we hit a peak in the daily growth in new Covid-19 cases round the world.

Italy is in the depths of crisis and the US is quickly approaching one. In the UK, we have moved swiftly to try to contain the virus, yet in doing so we have put many businesses and households under tremendous pressure.

It is a scary time out there, but we must remember that it will not last forever.

Covid-19: Hoping for the best, planning for the worst

All around the world central banks and governments announced unprecedented support packages for businesses, financial markets and households. Now we have to wait and see how well these programmes work.

The UK was particularly swift and generous in its support for the millions of people who will be out of work. Hopefully, this should help our country bounce back once the pandemic recedes and our economy can reopen.

Many UK-focused companies have plunged more than their global peers in the sell-off. This was partly due to a large fall in the pound, which tends to fall more when global risk appetite is waning.

And so when risk appetites jumped abruptly around the globe in late March, sterling popped up with them. We think that should help UK domestic stocks lead markets higher when the recovery comes.

Combined with the generous aid for most Brits who have been laid off or furloughed, this should help the UK move up a gear when the recovery comes.

So which kind of UK companies will lead us out of this downturn? Rather than simply those that have been beaten up the most but still manage to survive, we believe it will be those companies with strong business models and balance sheets.

We have continued to focus on growth companies that had a strong position on the way into the lockdown and that should take up where they left off once the pandemic is behind us.

Market mayhem: A multi-asset survival guide

This recovery is likely to appear large once it gets going, but that will only be because of the large falls in GDP that we are going through.

Once that ground is regained - and there is no guarantee that it will be completely in the first few quarters - we think future economic growth is likely to be as low if not lower than it was before the pandemic hit.

In an environment like that, we believe 'growth' companies should be in heavier demand than 'value' businesses that are dependent on accelerating commerce to increase their earnings.

We are not six-month investors, we are looking for companies with the potential to grow into powerhouses over the coming five to ten years.

It is impossible to know how long we will all be in lockdown. While cooped up inside, we are spending our time looking for companies that should thrive for years after our current crisis, not those that could get a six-month bounce.

Alexandra Jackson is manager of the Rathbone UK Opportunities fund

Bull points

• The central bank and government have rapidly unleashed massive stimulus

• Stock prices are trying to discount for recession, which is a good set-up for a rally

Bear points

• Markets are waiting for the peak of global infections, and China could yet see a second wave

• Shuttered businesses will push some companies into capital-raisings