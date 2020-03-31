Avoiding fallen angels in the credit sector

The bull/bear debate in credit markets in 2020, is whether we face an early 1980s-type bear market or a 2008 valuation scenario.

Investment grade spreads at +400bps and high yield at +1100bps are cyclically attractive. Policymakers have stepped in.

The US Federal Reserve has gone beyond 2008 policies already, buying corporate bonds alongside the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England. With its €750bn PEPP, the ECB has regained control of the Italian BTP curve.

Fiscal spending and government promises are soaring. Illiquidity premia in US Treasuries and MBS spreads may have peaked, helping higher quality credit.

US corporations have record high debt, but also record cash piles. Yet those with the cash and those owing the debt are different issuers.

The former are an opportunity, including AAA corporate bonds cheaper than T+200 and single-As above T+300.

These valuations do not come often - investors had to wait 27 years from the early 1980s to 2008 for similar entry points.

The flip side is the big debtors, particularly within single-Bs and CCCs, which sit far outside the protective umbrella of ECB and Fed buying. Ratings agencies may have over-rated many corporates this cycle, putting too much faith in interest cover in particular.

Credit losses in BBs (defaults less recovery rates) were a cumulative 2.7% in 2008-09, per Moody's.

But if some BBs are really Bs, you must be compensated for single-B credit losses of 7.3%. In CCCs, it is 23%, rising to more than 33% over a five-year period.

Evidently, the further down the spectrum you go, the spreads required to compensate for credit losses alone, let alone illiquidity premia, need to be very wide.

Credit investors will need to avoid fallen angels - or at least those not yet priced for a junking, the vicious ongoing bear flattening of credit maturity curves which happens every recession, and troubled sectors including lodging, restaurants, retail, gaming, commodity-related and parts of emerging markets.

Yet with BB credit spreads of more than 800bps in March, the long run value is already here.

With a potential GDP drawdown in the next quarter not seen since the 1930s, and the length of recession unclear, you need experienced credit analysts to help avoid the losers, particularly in lower quality or junior capital structure securities.

Like any value play, the journey will be volatile. Euphemistically, some of those opportunities might just get even better first.

Jamie Stuttard is head of the Global Fixed income macro team at Robeco

Bull points

• Credit valuations have reached levels seen only three times previously since the 1930s

• Policymakers have been proactive and in cases gone beyond 2008 efforts already

Bear points

• Volatility will continue as the depth and length of the recession remains unclear

• Credit losses increase exponentially further down the ratings spectrum meaning credit research is more important than ever