Outlook 2025: A year in review with Investment Week

The IW team looks back at a bumper year

clock • 1 min read

With elections in the UK and US, government collapses, ongoing wars and the biggest sell-off since the Covid pandemic, there was no shortage of huge news stories in 2024.

Investment Week's editor Eve Maddock-Jones and her team Cristian Angeloni, Linus Uhlig and Sorin Dojan, discuss the biggest talking points of the year, and how the press has had to adapt to a more blurred landscape as it heads into 2025.  For more of Investment Week's 2025 outlooks, click here to check out the website. 

