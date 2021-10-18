Investment Week digital edition - 18 October 2021

Investment Week - 18 October
This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

In this week's issue of Investment Week you will find exclusive features including: Water scarcity Water shortages a 'high risk for large parts of economy' Stock Spotlight - ASOS ...

Partner Content: CTI's Sagar: "There is a shifting narrative of what the true goal of investing is"
Investors have seen a rapid move towards ESG over the last few years, but this is also changing the broader approach to investing ideas according to Columbia Threadneedle Investments fund manager Sonal Sagar.

Hardeep Tawakley
clock 19 October 2021 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Rising Inflation Risk and How to Address It
Inflation risk can be mitigated by using inflation-linked bonds, cyclical assets, and high-yielding bonds with low duration

Yoram Lustig & Michael Walsh @ T. Rowe Price
clock 19 October 2021 • 3 min read
All the latest from the world of ESG investing
ESG Blog: AXA IM reports 41% of eligible assets to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner

Round-up of ESG coverage

Investment Week
clock 18 October 2021 • 1 min read
