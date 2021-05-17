Investment Week digital edition - 17 May 2021
This week's exclusive articles include:
Musk's U-turn on bitcoin: Genuine concern or publicity stunt?
Investment world caught off guard by tech mogul's volte-face
The Big Interview: BNP Paribas AM CEO Miners
"We are not resting on our laurels"
Guest column: Olivia Fahy of TCC Group
Culture is a necessity for financial services firms, not a 'nice to have'
Deep Dive into... ESG - Green infrastructure
Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector
