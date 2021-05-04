Investment Week digital edition - 3 May 2021
Latest edition of magazine now available online
This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.
This week's exclusive articles include:
UK dividends: Light after the storm?
Worst-case scenario offers bright outlook for post-pandemic payouts
Fund Manager Interview: Alex Odd and Simon Murphy of Tyndall IM
Fighting the homogenisation of asset management
Japan and ESG: Is all as it seems?
Comgest's Richard Kaye on why investors get ESG in world's third-largest economy wrong
Deep Dive into... Chinese equities
Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector
More on Investment
Most read
Back to Top