Investment Week digital edition - 3 May 2021

Latest edition of magazine now available online

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include: 

UK dividends: Light after the storm? 

Worst-case scenario offers bright outlook for post-pandemic payouts

Fund Manager Interview: Alex Odd and Simon Murphy of Tyndall IM

Fighting the homogenisation of asset management

Japan and ESG: Is all as it seems?

Comgest's Richard Kaye on why investors get ESG in world's third-largest economy wrong

Deep Dive into... Chinese equities

Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector

