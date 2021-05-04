Investment Week digital edition - 3 May 2021

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

UK dividends: Light after the storm?

Worst-case scenario offers bright outlook for post-pandemic payouts

Fund Manager Interview: Alex Odd and Simon Murphy of Tyndall IM

Fighting the homogenisation of asset management

Japan and ESG: Is all as it seems?

Comgest's Richard Kaye on why investors get ESG in world's third-largest economy wrong

Deep Dive into... Chinese equities

Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector