Investment Week digital edition - 26 April 2021
Latest edition of magazine now available online
This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.
This week's exclusive articles include:
Experts warn of further defaults as CCC bond yields reach all-time lows
Do current valuations among high yield bonds leave little room for error?
IW Long Reads: The ethical dimension of investing
A look back at how ESG has become one of the most prominent investment trends of the past decade
Sewell Review: What does #TalkAboutBlack have to say about it?
LGIM's Justin Onuekwusi gives his views on the report
Deep Dive into... Absolute return
Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector
