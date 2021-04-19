Investment Week digital edition - 19 April 2021
Latest edition of magazine now available online
This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.
This week's exclusive articles include:
The Big Interview: Bambos Hambi of Quilter Investors
"I see my role as being the protector of the investment team"
James Budden: We are not all about Tesla - and we are not all about tech either
Baillie Gifford director talks about moving on from Musk and back into the basics of investing
The commodities 'supercycle' - Is a climate change revolution fuelling optimism for markets?
Sam Shaw looks at how the pandemic has affected the oil, mining and metals sectors
Deep Dive into... ESG - net zero
Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector
