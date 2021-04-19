Investment Week digital edition - 19 April 2021

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

The Big Interview: Bambos Hambi of Quilter Investors

"I see my role as being the protector of the investment team"

James Budden: We are not all about Tesla - and we are not all about tech either

Baillie Gifford director talks about moving on from Musk and back into the basics of investing

The commodities 'supercycle' - Is a climate change revolution fuelling optimism for markets?

Sam Shaw looks at how the pandemic has affected the oil, mining and metals sectors

Deep Dive into... ESG - net zero

Four investment experts give their thoughts on the state of the sector