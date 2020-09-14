Investment Week digital edition - 14 September 2020
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
This week's exclusive articles include:
Joe Biden: 'Foregone conclusion' for President of 'unlikely fuddy duddy'?
Investment managers split on Democratic hopeful
Property funds: Innovation plea as vehicles face 'significant' write downs
Rathbones' David Coombs questions valuations of suspended funds
2020: A year to reset your firm's mindset
Better leadership needed on diversity and inclusion, writes Impax AM's Darren Johnson
Food for thought: A sustainable take on agricultural investing
Stewart Investors' Lorna Logan on creating a resilient food system
